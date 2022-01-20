Is Selling the Hamptons on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Selling the Hamptons’ is a documentary series that follows six real estate agents as they try to make it big in the elite East End real estate market, which usually has high demand, narrow inventory, and a brief selling season from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The team of agents comprises Bianca D’Alessio, Michael Fulfree, J.B. Andreassi, Peggy Zabakolas, Mia Calabrese, and Kenny Arias, whose abilities are put to the test.

The most interesting part of the Discovery+ series is how the agents go up against each other while leading clients through stunning properties. If you’re into such reality shows that serve as a visual treat and also offer enough drama, here is how you can watch the show!

What Is Selling the Hamptons About?

Besides the showcasing of various breathtaking properties, Selling the Hamptons’ also provides viewers with a few insights into the personalities of the respective Hamptons-based agents. For Mia, the Hamptons is nothing short of magic, and she is confident that a lot of people would be eager to buy it. As a result, she keeps a positive attitude and is also proud of herself for maintaining cordial relationships with clients.

On the other hand, Michael is more of a cynic who finds the process tiring. Apart from that, one of the agents deems Bianca’s ways aggressive. However, she only wants to be as efficient as possible. The observed conflict of interest sometimes affects the dynamic between the agents. If you want to stream this show, here are all the options available as of now!

Is Selling the Hamptons on Netflix?

‘Selling the Hamptons’ is not available on Netflix as of now; thus, you might want to explore other options such as ‘Selling Sunset‘ and ‘Selling Tampa.‘

Is Selling the Hamptons on Amazon Prime Video?

Although ‘Selling the Hamptons’ is not included on Amazon Prime’s regular content library, the reality television series is available on the platform on-demand. Therefore, you can visit the service and watch it here; it is included with Discovery+ for $4.99/month.

Is Selling the Hamptons on Hulu?

‘Selling the Hamptons’ is not part of Hulu’s regular offerings as of now. However, you can check out similar shows on the platform, such as ‘Hot Market’ and ‘First-Time Buyer.’

Is Selling the Hamptons on HBO Max?

Sadly, HBO Max does not house this reality TV series. If you’re looking for alternatives to the show, you can stream ‘House of Ho‘ and ‘The Bridge.’

Where to Watch Selling the Hamptons Online?

‘Selling the Hamptons’ is available for streaming on Discovery+. Other than that, you may look for the show on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and YouTube.

How to Stream Selling the Hamptons for Free?

Discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial period, while Amazon Prime Video provides 30 days of free viewing. This means you can watch the show free of cost for the given time period after registering on any of the platforms listed above. However, we do not advise our readers to resort to illegal methods in order to access their desired content online.

Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows on Netflix