Is Shamshera on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Shamshera’ is an Indian period action movie that follows a warrior tribe who fight for their independence against British rule. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the action-packed narrative is brought to life by the stellar performances of some of the biggest names in Bollywood, comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Ronit Roy. Do you wish to learn more about this Bollywood movie, including how you can watch it? It seems you are in luck because we have all the information you need!

What is Shamshera About?

Set in the 1800s in the fictional city of Kaza, the narrative revolves around an enslaved warrior tribe, which is imprisoned and tortured by Shudh Singh, a ruthless authoritarian. However, the legend Shamshera, known as a big-time robber, decides to fight for the dignity and freedom of the enslaved tribe against the British rule, along with his gang. Now that your interest has peaked, you must want to know where you can watch the period drama. Well, here are all the ways you can catch the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Is Shamshera on Netflix?

No, ‘Shamshera’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Though, there are other alternatives on the streaming giant that might appease your appetite for some excellent period dramas. You can check out ‘Outlaw King‘ and ‘The Harder They Fall.’

Is Shamshera on Hulu?

Hulu doesn’t house ‘Shamshera’ in its library of content, but the streamer does include similar movies that you might want to check out. We recommend you watch ‘Robert the Bruce‘ and ‘Hammer of the Gods.’

Is Shamshera on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Shamshera’ is not accessible on Amazon Prime either. Alternatively, you can turn to other period dramas such as ‘Thugs of Hindostan‘ and ‘Gladiator.’

Is Shamshera on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Shamshera’ is not a part of the platform’s massive catalog. But it should not stop you from watching other alternatives available on the streamer, such as ‘The Legend of Hercules.’

Where to Watch Shamshera Online?

Since ‘Shamshera’ has been released exclusively in theatres, there is no way for you to watch the period drama online. Currently, the only way you can enjoy the action-packed movie starring Ranbir Kapoor is on the big screen. Hence, if you cannot wait to watch the film, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Shamshera For Free?

As mentioned above, the Bollywood movie is not accessible on any online platforms; thus, there is currently no way for you to stream ‘Shamshera’ for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope it arrives on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to their new users. Nevertheless, as always, we request our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to illegal methods for doing the same.

