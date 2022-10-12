Is Shark Tank on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the original Japanese show ‘Money Tiger,’ ‘Shark Tank’ is a thrilling reality series that follows entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of six investors, AKA the “Sharks.” Those who impress the latter win lucrative deals to make their dreams a reality. Created by Mark Burnett, the show has been a fan favorite since its premiere in 2009, and if you wish to hop on that wagon and know more about it, we have all the info you need!

What is Shark Tank About?

‘Shark Tank’ features six investors called “Sharks,” who are all accomplished business magnates with years of experience in the market. In each episode, several new entrepreneurs present their companies and products to the panel, covering everything from the idea’s origin to the business model and sales performances. In return, the “Sharks” evaluate each pitch and provide feedback and valuable tips to the entrepreneurs.

However, the participants’ end goal is to convince one or all of the panel to invest in their business, and while some pass with flying colors, some sadly fail to make the cut. Apart from the informative aspect, the show also is highly entertaining due to the various unique products and business plans that appear through the seasons. Now, if your interest is piqued and you want to watch the show, here’s how you can do so.

Is Shark Tank on Netflix?

While ‘Shark Tank’ is unavailable on Netflix, you can enjoy many other reality series on the streaming giant. We recommend you to watch ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend‘ and ‘Sing On,’ which foray into the worlds of food and music yet have the same concept of the best contestant impressing the judges.

Is Shark Tank on Hulu?

Yes, you can watch the first 12 seasons of ‘Shark Tank’ on Hulu; you will find all the details here. Besides, you can enjoy other reality competition shows on the streamer, such as ‘Hell’s Kitchen‘ and ‘The Masked Singer.’

Is Shark Tank on Amazon Prime?

All 14 seasons of ‘Shark Tank’ can be purchased on Amazon Prime here. You can even use your regular subscription to watch equally interesting alternatives like ‘Deal or No Deal‘ and ‘Making the Cut.’

Is Shark Tank on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will likely be disappointed as ‘Shark Tank’ is not a part of the streaming platform’s content library. Nevertheless, you will find several similar shows involving grand prizes on HBO Max, including ‘The Hype‘ and ‘Finding Magic Mike.’

Is Shark Tank on Disney+?

Disney+ does not have ‘Shark Tank’ in its collection of movies and TV shows, but you can turn to fun reality TV alternatives such as ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ and ‘Be Our Chef.’

Where to Watch Shark Tank Online?

You can watch ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC’s official website. Furthermore, you can stream the first 12 seasons on DirecTV, seasons 6,7,8,11, and 13 on Spectrum On Demand, seasons 3 to 14 on FuboTV, seasons 3 to 13 on Sling TV, and all episodes on Xfinity and YouTube TV. On top of that, you can rent or buy all 14 seasons on Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.

How to Stream Shark Tank For Free?

Luckily, Hulu and Xfinity provide free access to their content for one month, whereas YouTube TV offers the same for 14 days. On the other hand, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to new users, and Sling TV and FuboTV have 7-day free trials for first-time subscribers. You can watch ‘Shark Tank’ without spending a penny using any of these options. Albeit, we always recommend readers pay for relevant channels to watch their favorite shows and not use illegal methods.

