Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A sequel to the 2019 film ‘Shazam!,’ ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is a superhero action movie that revolves around the titular character, based on the DC Comics character of the same name, who is pulled back into action with his foster siblings to fight some new enemies. The 12th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), the film features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, and Adam Brody.

Although it opened to mixed reviews upon its premiere, the action comedy movie was appreciated by critics for consisting of the same silly charm that keeps the viewers captivated along with all the action sequences. So, if you are a fan of the DCEU and have been waiting for the sequel, you must be eager to learn more about this film. Well, fortunately for you, we have gathered all the necessary details that you might require!

What is Shazam! Fury of the Gods About?

Set after the events of the original movie, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ follows Billy Batson and his foster siblings, all of whom turn into their Super Hero alter egos upon reciting the word “Shazam!.” With the Daughters of Atlas threatening to destroy the entire world, Billy and his team must join forces and save the world from these villains. Will they be able to stop the Daughters of Atlas? To find out, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Netflix?

No, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, if you wish to watch other superheroes in action, you can do so by turning to similar movies on the streaming giant, such as ‘Superlopez‘ and ‘How I Became a Superhero.’

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Disney+?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not house ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ on its expansive platform. But there are plenty of Marvel movies that you might enjoy on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘Deadpool‘ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content, as of yet. Alternatively, you can choose to watch similar superhero films that the streamer houses, including the original movie ‘Shazam!‘ and ‘Black Adam.’

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might a bit disappointed to know that ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is not included in the platform’s library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘Spider-Man‘ and ‘Spider-Man 2.’

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, you have the option to turn to other superhero movies using your subscription, including ‘Lazarus‘ and ‘Samaritan.’

Where to Watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods Online?

As of writing, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means you don’t have the option to watch the DC movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you wish to catch Shazam in action on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Shazam! Fury of the Gods For Free?

Since ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is unavailable for streaming on any of the digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream the superhero film for free. What you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, it is our humble request to our readers that they don’t resort to any illegal methods to watch their favorite content and instead, choose to pay for the relevant subscription and support the art of cinema.

