Is She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Based on the light novel series of the same name written by Hirotsugu Ryusen and illustrated by Fuzichoco, ‘She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man’ is a fantasy isekai anime. The show revolves around a passionate gamer named Sakimori Kagami, who has been playing the VRMMORPG called Arch Earth Online for several years.

Although he is well-acquainted with every aspect of the game, nothing could have prepared him for the adventures that follow after he is himself sucked into the game. ‘Kenja no Deshi wo Nanoru Kenja,’ like other well-known isekai shows set in a game world, adds an exciting touch to a recurring genre. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man About?

Sakimori Kagami has spent years just staring at his computer screen and playing Arch Earth Online, a VRMMORPG as one of the game’s nine great sages named Dunbalf. One ordinary day when he realizes that some of his currency is about to expire, Kagami decides to use it for an appearance change item and transforms himself into a girl. He soon falls asleep unconcerned as the game should technically get suspended on its own. However, instead of getting logged out, Kagami gets sucked into the game and finds himself in the virtual world as an unknown girl. Now, he begins to convince others in the game world that he is Dunbalf’s pupil, but things don’t go as well as he has imagined. Curious to learn how the story unfolds? You can use the below-mentioned streaming information to watch the show.

Is She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man on Netflix?

The show is unavailable on streaming giant. Therefore, we recommend Netflix subscribers alternatively stream ‘GANTZ:O.’

Is She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man on Hulu?

No, ‘She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man’ is not available on Hulu. Subscribers can look for the series on some other platform, or they can instead watch ‘Sword Art Online.’

Is She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man on Amazon Prime?

The adventure fantasy show is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. The anime is also not accessible for rent/purchase on the platform as of now. However, Prime subscribers can instead watch adventure anime such as ‘Armed Girl’s Machiavellism.’

Is She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man on Crunchyroll?

Since ‘She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man’ is currently inaccessible on Crunchyroll and is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon. Viewers who are looking for somewhat similar shows may like ‘The Tower of DRUAGA -the Aegis of URUK-.‘

Is She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man on Funimation?

In regions outside Asia, Funimation has acquired the streaming right of the adventure fantasy anime. So, subscribers who wish to watch the all-new episodes of the show can find the anime here.

Where to Watch She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Online?

Fans in certain parts of Asia can watch the show on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. In Scandinavian countries, ‘She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man’ is accessible for streaming on Wakanim.

How to Stream She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man for Free?

Wakanim and Funimation come with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, cord-cutters can use the offers to stream the anime free of charge, provided they watch all the episodes in the trial period. We encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

