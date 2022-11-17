Is She Said on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Based on the 2019 eponymous book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, ‘She Said’ is a biographical drama movie that exposes the famous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual abuse against women in the industry through the perspective of two women journalists. Directed by Maria Schrader, the drama film features stellar onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, and Ashley Judd.

The movie opened up to positive reviews from critics as it portrays and pays tribute to journalistic integrity quite realistically. Although it lacks a certain amount of cinematic flair, the brilliant performances from the cast make up for it. If you are interested in getting a detailed yet interesting account of all the wrongdoings of Harvey Weinstein, you might want to know more about the film. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is She Said About?

The narrative follows two New York Times journalists — Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor — who work together to expose the dark secrets of Harvey Weinstein and stir up the important conversation surrounding sexual assault in the Hollywood industry. It showcases the relentless pursuit of truth and justice led by two reporters to stop the culprit from taking any more victims. The story helps begin the influential #Metoo movement that gives women a platform to raise their voices on the subject. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the film yourself!

Is She Said on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘She Said’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, you can still make good use of your subscription by turning to other alternatives that Netflix offers, such as ‘Worth‘ and ‘Blonde.’

Is She Said on Hulu?

No, ‘She Said’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Instead, you have the option to watch similar films that the streamer houses, like ‘Untouchable.’ Although a documentary, it also showcases the dark realities of Harvey Weinstein, just like ‘She Said.’

Is She Said on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘She Said’ in its expansive platform. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can turn to other alternatives, including ‘The Report‘ and ‘House of Gucci.’

Is She Said on HBO Max?

No, ‘She Said’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive library of content. But the platform more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Spotlight‘ and ‘Paterno.’

Where to Watch She Said Online?

‘She Said’ has been released exclusively in theatres, which means as of now, there is no way for you to watch the biographical movie online. If you cannot wait for it to be released on digital platforms, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream She Said For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘She Said’ is not available on any digital platforms as of yet. This simply means that you cannot stream the Carey Mulligan-starrer for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that being said, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content instead of turning to illegal ways to do the same.

