Is She the Wolf Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Netflix’s ‘Is She the Wolf?’ is a Japanese dating show that has captivated the world with its heartfelt love stories. The ups and downs that the cast members go through in this reality show keep the viewers on the edge of their seats as they cheer on their favorite couples to find their happy endings. However, at least one of the female contestants is a wolf who cannot fall in love, and anyone who falls in love with her will not find their feelings reciprocated during the final confessional. With such an exciting premise, it is no wonder that the series has received so much love from the audience, and people are pretty eager to know if there will be a second season. Well, here is everything we know about ‘Is She the Wolf?’ season 2!

Is Is She the Wolf Season 2 Going To Happen?

‘Is She the Wolf?’ season 1 premiered on September 3, 2023, on Netflix. The first installment of the series comprises twelve episodes, each with a runtime of 35-55 minutes. All the episodes of the debut season were released on the same day and received much love from viewers. However, prior to its international release, it was actually first broadcast in Japan on Netflix. On June 11, 2023, the first two episodes of season 1 were released, followed by a weekly release of one episode every Sunday until the finale was aired on August 20, 2023.

As of writing, there have been no updates regarding a potential season 2 of the Netflix show. That said, given the popularity and love that the show’s premiere installment has received, combined with a warm reception at an international level. It is quite possible that the show may be renewed for another season. Should that happen, the production of the sophomore iteration of the series might start sometime in early 2024, following the pattern of season 1, which was filmed in the first half of 2023, the same year that it was released.

It is interesting to note that the concept of ‘Is She the Wolf?’ is actually inspired by the show called ‘Who is the Wolf?’ The latter is produced by a Japanese company called ABEMA, which partnered with Netflix to create the former series. Given that the original Japanese show has had thirteen seasons as of writing, it is safe to assume that the format is undoubtedly popular. The primary difference between the two shows is the Netflix production features a slightly older set of cast members, who are all celebrities in their own right. There are also some minor differences, but the basic format of both productions is pretty similar.

The concept of ‘Is She the Wolf?’ is a tried and tested formula that has received much love within and outside Japan. Given that Netflix is far from shy when it comes to continuing its successful dating shows, there is a high chance that the streaming giant will likely renew the series within the next couple of months. Should that happen, the potential season 2 will probably feature some more famous names eager to find their own match, though, given the concept of the show, being cautious is certainly not a sign of paranoia.

Should the Japanese dating show be renewed for another installment, it might follow a production pattern similar to its debut season. However, some changes might be made according to the schedule of the cast members as necessary. Considering the precedent set by the series in its debut iteration and if it is indeed renewed, we expect ‘Is She the Wolf?’ season 2 to be released sometime in Q3 2024.

