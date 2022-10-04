Is Shinobi no Ittoki on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?

Produced by DMM Pictures, ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ is an original action anime that follows Ittoki Sakuraba, a student who learns that he is actually the 19th heir of Iga Ninjas. Clueless about the ways of the modern ninja, he joins Kokuten Ninja Academy to master advanced shinobi techniques to defend his people from the rival Koga clan. In case you like action anime, then you will probably find enjoy ‘Shinobi no Ittoki.’ Here’s all the streaming information that you need.

What is Shinobi no Ittoki About?

Ittoki Sakuraba used to be just like any other average teenager until he learned the truth about his ancestors. It turns out that the ordinary student is actually the 19th heir of the well-known and respected Iga Ninjas. Unfortunately for Ittoki, the Koga clan who are the arch-rivals of the Iga Ninjas, plan to kill him to emerge victorious and end the long feud. But before they get to him, the titular protagonist must master the ninja techniques and become a strong shinobi. Therefore, he starts learning the ways of the modern ninja at the esteemed Kokuten Ninja Academy to defend his clan and face the Koga. But will he be able to end such an old rivalry that has lasted for generations?

Is Shinobi no Ittoki on Netflix?

Netflix has an extensive catalog of television shows and movies. Unfortunately, their giant collection does not include ‘Shinobi no Ittoki.’ If you are interested in streaming anime of the same genre, then you will probably enjoy ‘Naruto.’

Is Shinobi no Ittoki on Hulu?

No, ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ is not available on Hulu as of now. Since the anime is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the near future, subscribers can instead stream ‘Naruto Shippuden.’

Is Shinobi no Ittoki on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Shinobi no Ittoki.’ However, viewers who wish to stream something similar will probably enjoy watching ‘Ninja Scroll.’

Is Shinobi no Ittoki on Funimation?

Funimation’s massive catalog of anime does not include the action series. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Ninja Slayer.‘

Is Shinobi no Ittoki on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed the streaming right of ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ outside Japan. So, if you plan to watch the show, then you can stream the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles on the official website.

Where to Watch Shinobi no Ittoki Online?

Since the action anime is all set to premiere on Crunchyroll, VRV subscribers can also stream the anime on the platform. One can find the show on the official website following the show’s release on October 4, 2022.

How to Stream Shinobi no Ittoki for Free?

VRV offers its first-time subscribers a 30-day time period to experience its services, while Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial. People who plan to stream the anime free of cost can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

