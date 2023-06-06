Is Shooting Stars on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 2009 eponymous memoir authored by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger, ‘Shooting Stars’ is a biographical sports drama film that chronicles the high school basketball career of LeBron James and his childhood friends as they become the best high school basketball team in the country. Helmed by Chris Robinson, the basketball film stars Mookie Cook as the lead alongside Caleb McLaughlin, Algee Smith, Dermot Mulroney, Wood Harris, and Natalie Paul.

Upon its premiere, the drama film opened to generally positive reviews from critics with most of them praising the authenticity of the narrative and the stellar onscreen performances of the cast members. So, if you are a fan of LeBron and wish to get details about his early career, you must be more than interested in learning more about this movie. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Shooting Stars About?

Set in the 1990s, the narrative follows a young LeBron James who forms a group called the Fab Four along with his three best friends, Lil Dru, Willie McGee, and Sian Cotton. The bond shared between the four friends allows them to conjure up magical moments on the basketball court but they face several challenges along the way, on and off the field. In their quest to become national champions, they remind themselves of the fact that the most important thing about the game is the people playing beside them. Do you wish to see the Fab Four in action on the court? Well, for that, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Shooting Stars on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Shooting Stars’ on its expansive platform. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streaming giant offers, including ‘Hustle‘ and ‘Amateur.’

Is Shooting Stars on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Shooting Stars’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Fortunately, there are other basketball films you can turn to by using your subscription, such as ‘Women of Troy‘ and ‘Thunderstruck.’

Is Shooting Stars on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu does not include ‘Shooting Stars’ in its extensive catalog of content. But you have the option to turn to other alternatives on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘Semi-Pro‘ and ‘White Men Can’t Jump.’

Is Shooting Stars on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Shooting Stars’ is unavailable for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you have plenty of similar options at your disposal, such as ‘Air‘ and ‘Breaking the Press.’

Where to Watch Shooting Stars Online?

‘Shooting Stars’ is available for streaming exclusively on Peacock’s official website. Besides that, you don’t have the option to watch the basketball film online, be it by streaming or purchasing.

How to Stream Shooting Stars For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial to any of its subscribers, and since ‘Shooting Stars’ is unavailable on any other digital platform at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the sports biopic for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we humbly request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to watch and stray away from turning to illegal methods to do the same.

