Is Shotgun Wedding on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Shotgun Wedding‘ is a romantic action comedy movie that revolves around the extravagant destination wedding of Tom and Darcy which is crashed by a bunch of armed criminals who take the guests hostage. Directed by Jason Moore, the comedy film features stellar onscreen performances from some popular names in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, and Lenny Kravitz.

Opened to mixed reviews by critics, the film was said to check all the boxes of the rom-com genre and was deemed a satisfyingly fun watch for JLo’s fans. So, if that’s enough for you to want to catch the movie yourself, you must be eager to learn more about it. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

What is Shotgun Wedding About?

Set in a luxurious wedding venue, the narrative follows the destination wedding of Tom and Darcy who invite their friends and family for the special occasion. However, the big day is interrupted when uninvited armed men with masks crash the wedding, taking everyone present hostage, except the bride and the groom. So, Tom and Darcy must come up with a plan to save all their guests from the gunmen, but that is if they don’t end up killing one another first. Do you want to find out if the couple manages to save the day after all? For that, you will need to watch the rom-com yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Shotgun Wedding on Netflix?

It is unfortunate that 'Shotgun Wedding' is not available for streaming on Netflix.

Is Shotgun Wedding on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that 'Shotgun Wedding' is not a part of the platform's library of content.

Is Shotgun Wedding on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not house 'Shotgun Wedding' on its expansive platform.

Is Shotgun Wedding on Amazon Prime?

We bring good news for Amazon Prime Video subscribers! ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is available for streaming exclusively on the streaming giant. You can check out the Jennifer Lopez starrer by heading over here!

Where to Watch Shotgun Wedding Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime Video, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ has been released in theaters. So, if you wish to watch all the action unfold on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Shotgun Wedding For Free?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to all its new subscribers. This means that you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Shotgun Wedding’ free of cost. Having said that, we request our readers to show due support to the art of cinema by paying for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content instead of using unethical means to do the same.

