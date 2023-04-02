Is Simone Dead? Did Rukiya Bernard Leave Yellowjackets?

Portrayed by Rukiya Bernard, Simone Abara, is one of the supporting characters of the Showtime series ‘Yellowjackets.’ She is the wife of Taissa (Tawny Cypress as adult and Jasmin Savoy Brown as teenager) and the mother of Sammy Abara-Turner (Aiden Stoxx), Simone is a comp lit professor, and she and her family live in the affluent neighborhood in Wiskayok, New Jersey. When the series begins, Taissa prepares to run for the State Senate and has Simone’s support in this venture, though a part of Simone is increasingly more worried about the campaign’s impact on their lives. If the recent events depicted in the series have made you wondered whether Simone is dead and Bernard has left the series, we got you covered. Spoilers ahead.

Is Simone Dead?

Toward the end of the first season, as Taissa wins the election, Simone finds the nightmarish shrine she (Taissa) built in the basement with their dog Biscuit’s heart and head. Realizing that her wife desperately requires treatment, Simone takes their son and leaves. Throughout the first season, we saw the romance between Van (Lauren Ambrose as adult and Liv Hewson as teen) and Taissa develop in the past. As we initially don’t see Van among the survivors, we simply presume that she is dead in the present. But it turns out that she is alive and is slated to appear in season 2.

Simone panics seeing Sammy with Taissa in the second season premiere and drags their son away from her wife. When a bewildered Taissa asks what is happening, Simone tells her about the shrine. In episode 2, Simone receives a call from Taissa, telling her that Sammy has shown up at her home. But when she goes to pick him up, he isn’t there. While they are in a car together, Simone receives a call from Sammy’s principal, who tells her that the boy hasn’t left school the entire day.

This means that everything that Taissa thinks happened really didn’t. Despite drinking several cups of coffee, she fell asleep and proceeded to have visions about Sammy being there. She also called Simone while she was sleepwalking. After learning what has happened, Simone reiterates that Taissa needs help. Just then, Taissa apparently runs a red light, and the car they are in gets hit on the side by another vehicle. Taissa’s facial expression in those moments before the accident seems to imply that either she was asleep all this while or fell back asleep while driving the car.

Did Rukiya Bernard Leave Yellowjackets?

In an interview with The Cut, Cypress stated that the viewers should be more worried about Simone than Taissa’s new dog, Steve, when the actress was asked whether the latest addition to the Abara-Turner family will make it through the season. This seems to imply a doomed fate for Bernard’s character in the show. Even if Simone survives the accident, it’s extremely possible that she will die in one of the upcoming episodes.

As mentioned above, an adult Van is slated to make an appearance in season 2. If Bernard’s character does pass away, that will create a vacuum in the narrative for Van to fill in. In season 1, Taissa told one of her fellow Yellowjackets that she no longer loved Simone. But if the fans are hoping for a happily ever after between Taissa and Van, they are setting themselves up for disappointment.

While speaking to Collider, Cypress called her character a “narcissist” and “selfish,” adding that when Taissa would find Van in the series, it would be purely to help herself. “In trying to help herself, I think she reverts back — it’s sort of like your first love when you’re a teenager and you see that person again 20 years later, you fall sort of right back into old habits that you had and that’s the Taissa you’re gonna see in Season 2. She is nothing like Season 1 Taissa,” the actress explained.

