Is Sisu on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Sisu’ is a historical action movie that takes place during World War II and revolves around a gold prospector who tries to deliver his extracted gold but is met with gory resistance from many Nazi soldiers along the way. Written and helmed by Jalmari Helander, the war film consists of some talented cast members, including Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, and Mimosa Willamo, whose onscreen performances were rated very highly by critics upon its premiere. Moreover, the overall production was praised as it opened to mostly positive reviews. Hence, it is natural for you to be intrigued to learn more about it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Sisu About?

Set in late 1944 in the Finnish Lapland, the narrative follows a gold prospector named Aatami Korpi who encounters some Nazis while he is on his way to deliver a significant amount of gold that he discovered. Led by Bruno Helldorf and his subordinate Wolf, these ruthless Nazis show little to no interest in him at first. But as soon as they find out about the gold he is carrying, they try to snatch all of it away from him. Surprisingly for them, he turns out to be a skilled fighter who ensures that Bruno Helldorf and his team pay the price. So, if you wish to watch Nazis getting destroyed left and right, you must be more than interested in knowing where you can catch the film. Well, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Sisu on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Sisu’ on its expansive platform. But thanks to the streaming giant’s collection of movies and TV shows, you have the option to tune into something similar, such as ‘The Siege of Jadotville‘ and ‘Narvik.’

Is Sisu on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Sisu’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can turn to similar movies like ‘When Trumpets Fade.’

Is Sisu on Hulu?

No, ‘Sisu’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer consists of. You will likely enjoy watching ‘The East‘ and ‘Hostile Territory.’

Is Sisu on Amazon Prime?

We hate to tell you that ‘Sisu’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s library. But you can make the most of your subscription and decide to watch similar war films that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Sobibor‘ and ‘Recon.’

Where to Watch Sisu Online?

‘Sisu’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of writing. So, you don’t have the option of watching the historical movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you can’t wait any longer or wish to catch the action on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Sisu For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Sisu’ is unavailable on any digital platform as of now, which means that there is currently no way for you to stream the war action movie for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we humbly request our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to unethical methods to do the same.

