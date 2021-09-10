Inspired by a play of the same name by John Pollono, ‘Small Engine Repair’ is a black comedy movie that explores toxic masculinity, brotherhood, Internet culture, and class struggle. The movie follows three lifelong friends whose casual meeting one ordinary evening spirals into something far more sinister. Directed by John Pollono, the film stars Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, John Pollono, and Spencer House. Curious to learn more about the films’ plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Small Engine Repair About?

Frank Romanowski is a problematic father with a criminal background who ends up in jail when Crystal, his daughter, is young and needs his emotional support. He does not waste time in learning his lesson and soon vows to be more responsible. Interestingly, he also shares an inseparable bond with his longtime friends Patrick “Packie” Hanrahan and Terrance Swaino. The trio has matured together and managed to stick to each other’s side through thick and thin. One ordinary evening, when they gather to have some fun, Frank shares his secret plan and asks his friends a favor on behalf of Crystal, the teenager they all love from the bottom of their hearts. What follows is an exploration of the generational divide, modern-day dating, Internet culture, and revenge. The careful encapsulation of complex social issues or conflicts is sure to intrigue many people. If you also find the narrative interesting, then here’s all the streaming information you will need.

Is Small Engine Repair on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the movie on other platforms since ‘Small Engine Repair’ is not included in its otherwise massive catalog. Viewers looking for something similar can watch ‘I Care a Lot’ or ‘Uncut Gems.’

Is Small Engine Repair on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for ‘Small Engine Repair’ on the streamer will be disappointed as it is currently not available there. But one can still watch other films like ‘Spontaneous’ or ‘Sorry to Bother You.’

Is Small Engine Repair on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Small Engine Repair’ is not part of Amazon Prime’s regular subscription offerings, we can expect the film to be accessible as on-demand content in the future. People who wish to rent/purchase the movie can check the official website. Meanwhile, Prime subscribers can instead stream ‘Guns Akimbo.’

Is Small Engine Repair on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s impressive catalog of movies does not include ‘Small Engine Repair.’ However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Horrible Bosses’ or ‘The Witches.’

Where to Watch Small Engine Repair Online?

‘Small Engine Repair’ is getting a theatrical release on September 10, 2021, all over the United States. If you don’t like watching movies at home, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. The black comedy film is currently not available on any VOD platform, but we can expect it to release sometime in the future. Therefore, we recommend checking Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and iTunes.

How to Stream Small Engine Repair for Free?

Since the movie can only be watched in cinema halls as of now, it is not possible to stream it for free. However, we recommend our readers always watch their favorite movies and shows only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Black Comedy Movies