Is Smile on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on his own 2020 short film titled ‘Laura Hasn’t Slept,’ Parker Finn wrote and directed ‘Smile,’ which is a horror movie that revolves around a therapist who is on the verge of mental breakdown after she witnesses a tragic and traumatic event involving one of her patients. The psychological thriller film features brilliant performances from a talented cast comprising Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Jessie T. Usher, and Rob Morgan. If you are into horror movies, then you are bound to be excited to know more about ‘Smile’ and watch it. Thus, here is all the information you may require!

What is Smile About?

The narrative follows Dr. Rose Cotter, a competent and experienced therapist, who gets traumatized after witnessing an unusual incident involving a patient. Following the bizarre event, she starts seeing things and experiencing some terrifying and ineffable occurrences. Now, in order to save herself and not lose total grip over reality, Rose must confront her tragic past that she has been avoiding all this time. Do you wish to find out how things work out for Dr. Rose? Well, for that, you will need to watch the movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Smile on Netflix?

No, ‘Smile’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Clinical‘ and ‘No One Gets Out Alive.’

Is Smile on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Smile’ on other platforms as the horror movie is not included in the platform’s catalog of content. But don’t let it disappoint you too much as Hulu offers similar movies to its subscribers, including ‘Oculus‘ and ‘Unsane.’

Is Smile on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime doesn’t house ‘Smile’ on its expansive library of content, the streaming giant does give its subscribers access to some excellent alternatives like ‘Rings‘ and ‘The Manor.’

Is Smile on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will be disappointed to know that ‘Smile’ is not a part of the streamer’s collection of movies and TV shows. However, it should not stop you from making the most of your subscription and turning to other alternatives that the platform houses. We recommend you watch ‘Malignant‘ and ‘The Night House.’

Where to Watch Smile Online?

As of now, ‘Smile’ has been exclusively released in theatres, which means that there is no way for you to watch the thriller movie online anyhow. So, if you are not patient enough and cannot wait to watch the horrifying experiences of Dr. Rose, you can always check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Smile For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Smile’ is not available on any of the digital platforms at the moment. This simply means that you don’t have the option to stream the film for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. In the meanwhile, we request our readers to avoid using illegal means to watch their favorite content and instead pay for the relevant subscription to get access to them.

