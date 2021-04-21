‘Snowfall’ has been praised for the phenomenal performances by the cast members and its raw but alluring depiction of 1980s LA. However, some critics pointed out the uneven pacing of the crime drama series. But on the whole, the show has garnered an impressive fan following. ‘Snowfall’ throws light on the first crack epidemic and its effect on LA. The storyline revolves around Franklin Saint, a young drug dealer, Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, a professional wrestler, Teddy McDonald, a CIA operative, and Lucia Villanueva, the daughter of a Mexican crime boss.

Created by the late John Singleton, along with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the series first premiered on July 5, 2017. After devouring four exciting seasons, fans of ‘Snowfall’ are now waiting to hear the news about the potential fifth season. So, will there be a season 5? Let’s take a look!

Snowfall Season 5 Release Date

‘Snowfall’ season 4 released on February 24, 2021, on FX, with the season coming to a close on April 21, 2021. The fourth season has ten episodes with a runtime of 41–58 minutes each. You would be happy to hear what we know about the fifth season. FX ordered the fifth edition of the show on March 23, 2021, although an official release date was not announced. The show got an early renewal after airing only three episodes of season 4. With the release of the first three episodes of the fourth season, an average of 5.1 million viewers across all platforms watched season 4. This is 41% higher as compared to season 3. No wonder the series got the green light for the next season.

As far as the release schedule is concerned, here is what you should make a note of. The production for season 4 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which further delayed the release of the fourth installment. While the first three seasons ran from July to September each year from 2017 to 2019, the fourth season aired from February to April in 2021. Therefore, it seems that now the show has the option of sticking to the February to April release schedule or reverting to its original pattern of running from July to September. Either way, if season 5 begins filming soon, we can expect ‘Snowfall’ season 5 to release sometime in Spring or Summer 2022.

Snowfall Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

Since Franklin Saint is a central character, we can expect Damson Idris to reprise his role in the upcoming season. Other significant characters that we may see again are Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), Cissy Saint (Michael Hyatt), Teddy McDonald/ Reed Thompson (Carter Hudson), Jerome Saint (Amin Joseph), Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis), Skully (De’Aundre Bonds), and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John).

Alton Williams seems to be on thin ice; therefore, it is yet to be confirmed if we will continue to see Kevin Carroll as the show goes forward. Since Drew “Manboy” Miller, Khadijah Brown, and Irene Abe die in the fourth season, we will not see Melvin Gregg, Geffri Maya, and Suzy Nakamura in the upcoming season. New cast members may also join the series for season 5.

Snowfall Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

By the end of season 4, we see that drugs and crime in mid-80s LA is no more an undercurrent but a strong presence in the city. By the end of the season, Franklin has had enough of Manboy and ultimately kills him after a frustrating conversation. You may remember that Khadija already lost her daughter, and finding out that Franklin killed her brother, she is even more determined to finish off Leon. However, Jerome wouldn’t have it and ends up killing Khadija. Elsewhere, Teddy decides to deal with Irene, who is hellbent on publishing the exposé about the CIA. He gets her drunk and possibly drugs her. He then follows her as she crashes her car. Teddy ensures that she is dead before stealing the tape on which she recorded his so-called tell-all.

It seems like it is only a matter of time before Franklin’s empire crumbles, which may be a part of the fifth season’s storyline. With time, the gang may realize the extent to which cocaine has damaged the city. They might see that it is not only destroying the users, but it also dictates their lives as dealers.

