Is Somebody I Used to Know on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Somebody I Used to Know’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around two ex-lovers — Ally and Sean — whose reunion is made complicated when Ally discovers that Sean is engaged to a younger woman, who shares many similarities with her. Co-written and directed by Dave Franco, the comedy film stars the director’s wife, Alison Brie, in the leading role, alongside other talented cast members, including Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Danny Pudi, Olga Merediz, and Haley Joel Osment. If you find rom-com films intriguing, you are likely to be excited to know more about this film. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Somebody I Used to Know About?

The narrative follows a workaholic TV producer Ally who travels to her hometown to take a break from her stressful life. Soon, she crosses paths with her ex-boyfriend Sean, with whom she spends a pleasant evening catching up and ends up questioning her life choices. Things get all the more complicated when she finds out that he is engaged to Cassidy, a younger woman who reminds Ally of her former self. Do you want to find out who Sean ends up with? For that, you will have to watch the Dave Franco directorial yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Somebody I Used to Know on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Thanks to its expansive collection of movies and TV shows though, you can watch similar rom-coms involving love triangles, such as ‘Last Summer‘ and ‘Tall Girl.’

Is Somebody I Used to Know on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ on its platform. Instead, you have the option to turn to some excellent alternatives that the streamer offers, including ‘The Other Woman‘ and ‘Something Borrowed.’

Is Somebody I Used to Know on Hulu?

No, ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar movies that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Rosaline‘ and ‘It’s Complicated.’

Is Somebody I Used to Know on Amazon Prime?

We have good news for Amazon Prime Video subscribers! ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ is available exclusively on the streaming giant. You may catch the Alison Brie starrer by heading over here!

Where to Watch Somebody I Used to Know Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime Video, there is no other way for you to watch this romantic comedy movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer and catch the film!

How to Stream Somebody I Used to Know For Free?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime offers a month-long free trial to its new subscribers. So, you can make the most of this attractive offer and stream ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ free of cost. With that being said, we don’t approve of our readers resorting to unethical means to watch their favorite content. Instead, we request them to pay for the relevant subscriptions and support the art of cinema.

Read More: Where Was Somebody I Used to Know Filmed?