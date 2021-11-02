Is Sooryavanshi on OTT, Netflix, Prime, or Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Featuring stand-out performances from a star-studded cast that includes Indian superstars like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh, ‘Sooryavanshi’ is an action movie directed by Rohit Shetty. The film centers upon the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, who is entrusted with the responsibility to stop a group of dangerous terrorists planning to carry out the biggest attack on India’s financial capital.

With DCP Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao by his side, he must win the race against time and foul the malicious attempts to destabilize the country before it’s too late. If you love action movies, then this latest Rohit Shetty film is a must-watch. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Sooryavanshi About?

After wreaking havoc in the financial capital of India several times in the past few decades, members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist group who were lying in wait, have become active again. They now plan to carry out far more deadly attacks in a bid to destabilize the country. However, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, begins to investigate the case as soon as Indian intelligence groups start getting information about the ominous planning. Putting his duty for the nation ahead of his responsibilities as a husband and father, Veer leads the country’s response to the expected attacks.

However, his self-sacrificial devotion to the mission puts the life of his loved ones in jeopardy. With DCP Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao by his side, Veer puts everything on the line to stop the terrorists from carrying out another horrible atrocity in the city that he dearly loves. But with his relationships crumbling under pressure, will the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad manage to save Mumbai? In order to find out, you will have to watch ‘Sooryavanshi.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is Sooryavanshi on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to check for ‘Sooryavanshi’ on other platforms since the action movie is not included in its massive catalog. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Spenser Confidential,’ ‘Bright,’ and ‘Rocky Handsome.’

Is Sooryavanshi on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime’s current offerings do not include ‘Sooryavanshi.’ Moreover, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is also not available as on-demand content. People with a subscription to the platform can alternatively stream ‘Black Cop‘ or ‘Line of Duty.’

Is Sooryavanshi on Hotstar?

Hotstar has some really good India cop action movies, but ‘Sooryavanshi’ is unfortunately not one of them. People who have a subscription to the streamer can instead watch ‘Raid‘ or ‘Gangaajal.’

Where to Watch Sooryavanshi Online?

‘Sooryavanshi’ is releasing theatrically worldwide on November 5, 2021. Movie buffs who plan on watching the film in cinema halls can head here to book their tickets. The Rohit Shetty directorial is currently not accessible on VOD platforms, but it may later be accessible on these websites. Therefore we recommend checking Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu in the coming months. Fans in India can book their tickets on Bookmyshow.

How to Stream Sooryavanshi for Free?

Since ‘Sooryavanshi’ is only releasing theatrically as of now, so cord-cutters will have to wait for its inclusion in the catalog of a platform that offers a free trial. In the meantime, we encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

