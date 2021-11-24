Is South Park: Post Covid Special on Netflix, HBO Max, Comedy Central or Hulu?

The third ‘South Park‘ special based on the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the first of the fourteen original films that we will get from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stones, ‘South Park: Post Covid,’ is all set to explore life after the pandemic. Still focusing on the beloved characters, Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman, the film stays true to its roots and promises to deliver on the hilarious and witty adult comedy ‘South Park’ is known for. If you, too, want to be a part of the hilarious comedy romp and have plans to watch the film, here’s how you can!

What Is South Park: Post Covid About?

As the title suggests, the movie showcases how people have survived and are living life after the Covid-19 pandemic. Set 40 years after the end of the pandemic, the film features Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as adults complete with graying hair and grown-up voices. The friends still keep in touch and often reminisce about their childhood and their promise to stay beside each other if things get bad. The show even highlights the kids’ visibly aged parents and their struggles in keeping up with the times.

Although the predicament plaguing the town of South Park is left unclear, it seems like something quite serious as people run helter-skelter throughout the streets. However, with the basic formula remaining the same, we can expect the characters to entertain us with their humorous exchanges and entertaining antics as they come together to try and resolve the still-unrevealed problem.

Is South Park: Post Covid On Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘South Park: Post Covid’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive library. However, if you own a subscription to the service and are in the mood for some witty comedy, we can suggest shows like ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Inside Job,’ and ‘F is For Family.’ Additionally, Netflix even has a few select seasons of ‘South Park’ available on its platform.

Is South Park: Post Covid On Hulu?

No, although Hulu has an impressive catalog to pursue, ‘South Park: Post Covid’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Yet, on a positive note, the streaming service does allow viewers to enjoy shows like ‘Family Guy,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and ‘The Simpsons.’

Is South Park: Post Covid On HBO Max?

We regret to inform you that ‘South Park: Post Covid’ is unavailable on HBO Max. However, the service does offer access to hilarious shows like ‘Ten Year Old Tom’ and ‘Close Enough.’ Moreover, viewers can also find all 23 seasons of ‘South Park’ on the streaming service, albeit a few missing episodes.

Is South Park: Post Covid On Comedy Central?

No, you will not be able to stream ‘South Park: Post Covid’ on Comedy Central. However, the platform hosts other rib-tickling adult animated comedies, including ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’ ‘Brickleberry,’ and ‘Jeff & Some Aliens.’ Besides, interested viewers can also watch every single episode of ‘South Park,’ along with the specials ‘The Pandemic Special’ and ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special,’ on Comedy Central.

Where To Watch South Park: Post Covid Online?

‘South Park: Post Covid’ will stream exclusively on the subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service Paramount+ on November 25, 2021. Unfortunately, it will not be available on any other platform or online service at the time of its release.

How To Watch South Park: Post Covid For Free?

Viewers who want to watch ‘South Park: Post Covid’ for free are in luck as Paramount + offers a seven-day free trial for new users. However, once the trial period ends, the service will cost between $4.99 to $9.99 per month.

