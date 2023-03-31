Is Spinning Gold on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the true story of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, ‘Spinning Gold’ is a biographical music drama movie that gives us a glimpse into the life and career of record producer Neil Bogart who is responsible for bringing some of the most iconic artists, such as Donna Summer, Village People, and Kiss, to the limelight. Written and directed by Bogart’s son, Timothy Scott Bogart, the musical film features several musical artists, including Timothy Scott Bogart, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, and Jay Pharoah.

These artists essay the roles of some iconic musical figures. Fans of music or the artists that feature in the movie are likely to be interested in knowing more about this film, including where to watch it. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Spinning Gold About?

Set in the 20th century, the narrative follows Neil Bogart whose watchful ears and brilliant music-producing skills take him to the very top of the musical industry. He later goes on to establish the most successful independent record company of all time — Casablanca Records. The biopic takes us on a journey of Bogart and how he managed to discover some serious musical talents, helping them create some of the greatest soundtracks of all time. Are you interested in learning all about Bogart’s life and career? For that, you will have to watch the biographical film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Spinning Gold on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Spinning Gold’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘The Dirt‘ and ‘Diana: The Musical.’

Is Spinning Gold on HBO Max?

No, ‘Spinning Gold’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. But it shouldn’t stop you from making the most of your subscription and checking out similar biopics about some of the most influential figures in the music industry. We recommend you watch ‘Elvis‘ and ‘Bessie.’

Is Spinning Gold on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Spinning Gold’ on its platform. Alternatively, there are plenty of similar biographical films at your disposal that you might enjoy watching, such as ‘Whitney‘ and ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

Is Spinning Gold on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers are likely to be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Spinning Gold’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s extensive catalog of content. However, you have the option to turn to other alternatives on the platform, including ‘Respect‘ and ‘Celine.’

Where to Watch Spinning Gold Online?

As of now, ‘Spinning Gold’ has been released exclusively in theaters. This means that you don’t have the option to watch the Timothy Scott Bogart directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If your patience is running thin and wish to have an immersive experience on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Spinning Gold For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that ‘Spinning Gold’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, which means that there is currently no way for you to stream the biographical movie for free. What you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to watch rather than resort to illegal and unethical means to do the same.

