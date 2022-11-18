Is Spirited on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Based on the 1843 novella titled ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens, ‘Spirited’ is a Christmas fantasy comedy movie that revolves around the Ghost of Christmas Present and the wrong Scrooge that he chooses this Christmas. Co-written and directed by Sean Anders, the musical film features stellar performances from some of the prominent names in the Hollywood industry, including Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, and Patrick Page.

The holiday movie opened up to mixed reviews upon its premiere but the story is told through the eyes of the Christmas ghosts, which makes it a unique and entertaining watch. If you are looking forward to watching the movie, you might want to know more about it. Here are all the necessary details that you may require!

What is Spirited About?

Set on Christmas Eve, the narrative follows the Ghost of Christmas Present who has a long tradition where he chooses to reform a dark soul. However, this season, he makes a mistake and chooses to haunt the wrong person, Clint Briggs. Somehow, Clint manages to flip the situation around on the Ghost of Christmas Present as the latter is made to contemplate his own present, past, and future. Do you wish to follow Clint and Present, and get in on the adventure? For that, you will need to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Spirited on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Spirited’ on its massive platform. Instead, subscribers can turn to other alternatives that the streaming giant offers, such as ‘David and the Elves‘ and ‘The Claus Family.’

Is Spirited on Hulu?

No, ‘Spirited’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But thanks to its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you have the option to watch similar Christmas films, including ‘Saving Christmas.’

Is Spirited on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that Amazon Prime doesn’t include ‘Spirited’ in its library of content. However, don’t let it stop you from catching other alternatives that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘Scrooged.’

Is Spirited on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Spirited’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can choose to watch similar holiday movies like ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’

Is Spirited on Disney+?

Although ‘Spirited’ is unavailable for streaming on Disney+, you can still make good use of your subscription by turning to other alternatives on the streamer. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Godmothered‘ and ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.’

Where to Watch Spirited Online?

‘Spirited’ has been released in select theatres as well as on Apple TV+. Besides that, there is currently no other way for you to catch the Ryan Reynolds-starrer online. If you wish to get a much more immersive viewing experience, you might want to catch it on the big screen. In that case, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Spirited For Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ grants free access to its content for the first seven days to its new subscribers. You can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Spirited’ free of cost. With that being said, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to illegal means to do the same.

