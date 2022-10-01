Is Spy x Family Season 2 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?

Inspired by the eponymous Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, ‘Spy x Family’ is an action comedy anime that follows Twilight, a mysterious master spy who is entrusted with the mission to investigate politician Donovan Desmond. His mission is critical to ensure that peace between neighboring countries Ostania and Westalis is maintained. But Donovan rarely makes public appearances and in order to get closer to him, Twilight enlists the help of an orphan named Anya and the seemingly harmless office worker, Yor Briar.

Unfortunately for him, Twilight is clueless that Yor is a dangerous assassin, while Anya can read people’s minds. The show follows the eccentric family as they try to band together for their own personal advancement all the while helping each other unintentionally. After the immense success of part 1, the anime is all set to return for new episodes. In case you wish to know where you can watch the latest episodes, then we have got you covered.

What is Spy x Family Part 2 About?

In part 2, Loid Forger’s protegé and WISE agent Fiona Frost will also join the spymaster Twilight in his efforts to maintain peace between Ostania and Westalis. Loid has played a critical role in providing her with the right training as a spy but he is completely clueless that she ended up developing feelings for him. Meanwhile, Loid’s family will finally get a pet dog that Anya had wanted for so long. They will name him Bond but will remain blissfully ignorant about his mysterious powers. Anya will also do much better at school and even manage to thrive there in some instances. Yor on the other hand will continue to surreptitiously work as an assassin, while her brother tries to execute some sinister plans of the secret police.

Is Spy x Family Season 2 on Netflix?

No, ‘Spy x Family’ part 2 is unavailable on the streaming giant. However, in some countries in Asia, part 1 was accessible on the platform. Therefore, if you are from one of these countries, then you can watch the show here.

Is Spy x Family Season 2 on Hulu?

‘Spy x Family’ part 1 is accessible on Hulu as of now. Therefore, people who have a subscription can stream it online and also check for the availability of the latest episodes here.

Is Spy x Family Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Spy x Family’ part 2. However, the platform has other really good shows like ‘Princess Principal.’

Is Spy x Family Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

‘Spy x Family’ part 2 has been licensed for streaming by Crunchyroll. So, people who plan to watch the series can find the latest episodes here.

Is Spy x Family Season 2 on Funimation?

Funimation’s current catalog does not include the spy action comedy anime. In case you are looking for something similar, then you would probably enjoy watching ‘ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept.’

Where to Watch Spy x Family Part 2 Online?

In countries outside Asia, ‘Spy x Family’ part 2 is also available on VRV. Viewers in Asia can watch the latest part of the action comedy series on CATCHPLAY+ (Singapore & Indonesia), UPSTREAM, POP TV, meWatch, Vidio, Sushiroll, Bilibili, iQIYI, and Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

How to Stream Spy x Family Part 2 for Free?

While VRV has a 30-day trial period, Crunchyroll’s new customers can get a 14-day time period to experience its services before making a final call. So, viewers who wish to watch the show free of cost can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite shows online only after paying the subscription fee.

