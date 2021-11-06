Is Squidbillies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created by Jim Fortier and Dave Willis, ‘Squidbillies’ is an adult animated comedy series that follows the eccentric Cuyler family. Early, the family patriarch lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and his wife and mother are often at the receiving end of his hilarious antics. Since the Cuyler are classified as federally protected endangered species, they often abuse their freedoms whenever they confront the local populace.

Featuring talented voice actors like Stuart Daniel Baker, Tracy Morgan, Dana Snyder, and Charles Napier, the animated series is a laugh-riot that can entertain anyone with its surreal humor. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Squidbillies About?

Living in the Georgia region of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Cuyler family are classified as a federally protected endangered species of anthropomorphic squids who sometimes abuse their protection. The family patriarch Early channels his aggression towards his wife and mother while his son Rusty desperately seeks his approval. Thanks to their friendship with the Sheriff, the family is able to have free rein in their hometown and never have to worry about facing the consequences of their actions. So, whenever the eccentric family interacts with the local populace, the result is almost always death, destruction, and mutilation. Every day in the life of Cuyler comes with unexpected misadventures, and if you wish to join the wild ride, here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

Is Squidbillies on Netflix?

No, ‘Squidbillies’ is not available on the streaming giant. Netflix subscribers can look for the adult animated series on other platforms, or they can alternatively watch other somewhat similar shows like ‘Paradise PD‘ or ‘Disenchantment.’

Is Squidbillies on Hulu?

You can watch ‘Squidbillies’ as soon as its new episodes premiere on Hulu + Live TV. One can also use Hulu’s HBO Max add-on to access exclusive content of the streamer that includes the adult animated series. You can learn more about it here. However, if you just have a basic subscription, then we recommend watching ‘Rick and Morty.’

Is Squidbillies on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offerings do not include ‘Squidbillies.’ However, one can head here to rent one episode for $1.99 or the entire season for $14.99.

Is Squidbillies on HBO Max?

Yes, all seasons of ‘Squidbillies’ are accessible for streaming on HBO Max. People who have a subscription can head here to watch the adult animated television series.

Where to Watch Squidbillies Online?

One can live stream ‘Squidbillies’ on platforms like SlingTV and YouTubeTV. You can also watch previous seasons and check for the latest episodes on VOD platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube. The series is also accessible on Adult Swim, Spectrum, and DirecTV.

How to Stream Squidbillies for Free?

Platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, YouTubeTV (sometimes offer a 14-day trial), and Hulu HBO Max add-on all come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Cord-cutters can use any of the aforementioned offers to watch the show free of cost. However, we encourage our readers, readers, to pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Best Adult Animated TV Series on Netflix