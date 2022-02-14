Is State of the Union on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Stephen Frears, ‘State of the Union’ is a comedy series about a couple who are experiencing a rough patch in their marriage. Every episode follows the couple’s interactions right before their periodic counseling sessions. Viewers get tidbits of their life together, the problems they had, and what pulled them apart. Starring well-loved actors like Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd, the show elicits a mix of emotions in the viewer ranging from unbridled joy to sadness to anger. So if you’re excited to watch it online, we’d like to tell you how to do so!

What Is State of the Union About?

‘State of the Union’ starts with Tom (Chris O’Dowd) and Louise (Rosamund Pike), trying to find the source of the misery that has eaten up their marriage. It has been 15 years since they tied the knot, and a lot has changed ever since. To document the difference between now and their former years together, they seek marital therapy. Their sudden decision to seek professional help is also attributed to infidelity on Louise’s end. So before every session, they have a preparatory meeting at a pub where they talk about everything in the company of a glass of dry white wine and a pint of London Pride. Now, here are all the ways you can watch this show online!

Is State of the Union on Netflix?

‘State of the Union’ is not available on the streamer’s expansive video catalog, which makes us suggest alternatives for you. You can watch ‘Friday Night Lights,’ a teen drama delineating breakups and relationship hurdles. It is accessible right here.

Is State of the Union on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, you can watch this insightful sketch on a failing marriage on Amazon Prime Video. You can visit the website and watch it here.

Is State of the Union on Hulu?

You can watch the show through the Sundance TV network on Hulu+Live TV. The show is accessible here.

Is State of the Union on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not house the show as of now. However, we’d recommend you to watch ‘Scenes from a Marriage.’ This Jessica Chastain starrer might take you on a heart-touching emotional journey that you can watch right here.

Where to Watch State of the Union Online?

‘State of the Union’ airs on Sundance TV, so you can visit Sundance’s official website and watch it there. Other streaming options are available on live TV services such as DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. You can also watch the episodes on VOD platforms such as iTunes and Spectrum.

How to Stream State of the Union for Free?

fuboTV, Hulu+Live TV, and YouTube TV offer a seven-day free trial period each. Amazon Prime Video is also providing its users with 30 days of a free trial. So you can watch the show on these websites before the trial expires. However, we always discourage our readers from adopting illegal methods to access the desired content online.

