Is Station Eleven on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime? Where to Watch Online?

Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s namesake novel, ‘Station Eleven’ is a science fiction miniseries created by Patrick Somerville. The show centers upon a nomadic group of actors and musicians who barely managed to survive the pandemic that led to the downfall of civilization two decades ago. Unfortunately, as they search for peace and meaning in the present day, they accidentally encounter a violent cult that has an unexpected connection with one of them. The science-fiction show stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, and Nabhaan Rizwan. Curious to learn more about the series and how you can watch it? We have got you covered!

What is Station Eleven About?

When a flu pandemic begins to spread worldwide, it soon leads to the collapse of civilization and forces humans to find innovative ways to survive. Two decades later, a group of actors and musicians who survived the horrors of the flu strive to find meaning in their lives as they explore different regions in North America. During one such excursion, they come across a violent cult that holds conflicting values and is hostile towards them.

To avoid any dispute, the nomadic tribe heads to the Museum of Civilization, a settlement where they hope to find some of their missing friends and answers to some questions. However, they later find out that one of their comrades is unknowingly linked to the violent cult. As the story unfolds, decades-old secrets begin to surface. If you want to watch the show, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

Is Station Eleven on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the science fiction miniseries on other platforms as it is currently not accessible on the streaming service. If you wish to watch somewhat similar shows, then we recommend watching ‘Into the Night‘ or ‘Black Summer.’

Is Station Eleven on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Station Eleven’ is not accessible for streaming with Hulu’s basic subscription. People who wish to watch the show will have to get the HBO Max add-on which can provide access to the exclusive content of the streamer. You can learn more about this option here.

Is Station Eleven on Amazon Prime Video?

The show is not available on Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, subscribers may instead like to watch ‘Utopia.’

Is Station Eleven on HBO Max?

The science-fiction show is exclusively accessible for streaming on HBO Max. So, if you plan to watch it, you must have a subscription to the platform. People who are already subscribed to the streamer can watch the latest episodes of ‘Station Eleven’ starting from December 16, 2021. To watch the series, click here.

Where to Watch Station Eleven Online?

Since ‘Station Eleven’ is an HBO Max original show, it is not accessible for streaming on any other platform. As far as the availability on VOD websites is concerned, it seems highly unlikely the series can be rented or purchased any time soon.

How to Stream Station Eleven for Free?

Although HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, one can still use Hulu’s HBO Max add-on that lets first-time users experience its services free of charge for seven days. However, you must make sure that you watch all the episodes in the trial period. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

