Is Stranger at the Gate Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A political short documentary movie, ‘Stranger at the Gate’ documents the tale of an Afghan refugee who comes face to face with a US Marine who has plans to destroy the former’s community center and kill hundreds of them. Helmed by Joshua Seftel, the documentary sheds light on the political unrest between people from two different communities and how we tend to ignore the many similarities due to our prejudices. So, if you are interested in watching this eye-opening short documentary, allow us to fill you in on all the details that you might require!

What is Stranger at the Gate About?

The documentary gives us a detailed account of the life of Richard “Mac” McKinney, a former US Marine who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. When he returned to his homeland, he struggled with PTSD and gradually developed a strong hatred towards Islam and Islamic people. As a result, he comes up with a plan to orchestrate a terrorist attack on a local mosque. However, he changes his mind when he is welcomed with open arms and love by the Islamic community. To get more details about the story, you will have to watch it yourself. Well, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Stranger at the Gate on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix does not include ‘Stranger at the Gate’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it upset you because the streaming giant is home to various other documentaries that highlight the prevalent racial bias in the world. We recommend you check out ‘13TH‘ and ‘137 Shots.’

Is Stranger at the Gate on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Stranger at the Gate’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, you do have the option to indulge in similar political documentaries that HBO Max offers, such as ‘The Education of Mohammad Hussein‘ and ‘Baltimore Rising.’

Is Stranger at the Gate on Hulu?

No, ‘Stranger at the Gate’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you can find something along similar lines on the streamer, including ‘I Am Not Your Negro.’

Is Stranger at the Gate on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Stranger at the Gate’ in its massive content library. However, thanks to the countless movies and TV shows that the streaming giant consists of, there are some similar documentaries you might be interested in, like ‘Corrie ten Boom: A Faith Undefeated.’

Where to Watch Stranger at the Gate Online?

‘Stranger at the Gate’ has been released on The New Yorker’s official website and The New Yorker’s official YouTube channel.

How to Stream Stranger at the Gate For Free?

Fortunately, ‘Stranger at the Gate’ is available on the above-mentioned platforms for free. Thus, you don’t have to worry about any kind of subscription to be able to get access to the short documentary movie. With that said, we always urge our readers to show their support for the art of cinema by watching their favorite content legally instead of turning to unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Top HBO Documentary Movies