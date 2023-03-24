Is Succession Season 4 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Succession‘ is a black comedy-drama series that revolves around the Roy family and their highly reputed global media and entertainment conglomerate — Waystar RoyCo. The family members indulge in a political battle to decide who takes over the company after the demise of the head, Logan Roy. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show’s main cast members include the likes of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen. Now that the fourth and final season is upon us, it is a bittersweet time for fans of the show as they are excited to learn more about season 4 but gutted to know that it’s coming to a close. Well, here are all the necessary details you might require!

What is Succession Season 4 About?

In season 4, the sale of Waystar RoyCo is closer than ever as tech billionaire Lukas Matsson is set to become the new owner of the media conglomerate. With the idea of this life-changing sale floating in the air, the Roys find themselves divided as some family members support the idea while others find it unreasonable. Will the sale of Waystar RoyCo go through or will it stay in the family? To find that out, you will have to watch the final season yourself!

Is Succession Season 4 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Succession’ season 4 is not available for streaming on Netflix. But if you particularly enjoy watching familial relationships put to the test just like in ‘Succession,’ you might want to check out ‘Bloodline.’

Is Succession Season 4 on HBO Max?

Since ‘Succession’ is an HBO original, the show’s fourth season is accessible on HBO Max, just like all the previous seasons. You can watch all the episodes right here!

Is Succession Season 4 on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Succession’ season 4 on its expansive platform. However, there are plenty of other alternatives you can turn to, including ‘Arrested Development‘ and ‘Empire.’

Is Succession Season 4 on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Succession’ season 4 is not included in Amazon Prime’s regular offering, you can get access to it by including the HBO Max add-on to your current plan. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! For regular subscribers, you have the option to turn to similar shows, such as ‘Billions‘ and ‘Riches.’

Where to Watch Succession Season 4 Online?

Apart from HBO Max, ‘Succession’ season 4 is also available for streaming on DirecTV and YouTubeTV.

How to Stream Succession Season 4 For Free?

Although HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial to any of its users, DirecTV and YouTubeTV provide a free trial to their new users for the first five and seven days, respectively. So, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Succession’ season 4 for free. With that said, we always encourage our readers to show their support for the art of cinema by paying for the content they consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

