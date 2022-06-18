Is Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Lifetime’s ‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire’ is a true crime film that revolves around Melanie McGuire who gets caught up in adultery and butchers her husband in order to lead a new life with her new lover. Directed by Nicole L. Thompson, the thriller movie features stellar performances from a talented cast ensemble, comprising Candice King, Michael Roark, Jackson Hurst, and Wendie Malick. If you are intrigued by true crime movies then you must be looking forward to watching this film as well. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details, including the ways you can watch the Lifetime movie!

What is Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire About?

Based on a shocking real-life incident, the narrative follows the titular character who is a married fertility nurse and a mother of two boys. When Melanie finds herself falling for Brad, a doctor at her clinic, and indulges in a steamy affair with him, she takes some questionable steps to be with her new lover. She drugs and murders her husband, Bill, and dismembers his body to place the parts in three different suitcases to dump them into the Chesapeake Bay. However, the truth begins to come to the surface when the suitcases are carried to the shores of Virginia Beach by the waves. Now, an investigation is opened and Melanie is considered the prime suspect. To learn what happens further, you would have to watch the film yourself and here is how you can do it!

Is Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire on Netflix?

No, ‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire’ is not available on Netflix. The streaming giant does offer similar true crime movies on its platform, such as ‘American Murder: The Family Next Door‘ and ‘Murder by the Coast.’

Is Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. However, you have the option of watching other alternatives on the streamer, like ‘A Murder to Remember‘ and ‘Dead Asleep.’

Is Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers will need to look for the Lifetime film on other platforms as it is not available on the streaming giant, as of now. Meanwhile, you can check out similar films that the streamer offers to its users, including ‘The House of Suh‘ and ‘The Perfect Victim.’

Is Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire on HBO Max?

If you are looking for ‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire’ on HBO Max then you are likely to be disappointed because it is unavailable on the streamer. However, you can use your subscription to watch other similar movies like ‘Mommy Dead and Dearest‘ and ‘The Staircase.’ Although the latter is a series, it is also based on a true crime involving the death of a wife and his husband being the prime suspect.

Where to Watch Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Online?

Since ‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire’ is a Lifetime film, you can stream it on Lifetime’s official website. Moreover, you can watch the true crime movie on Sling TV by heading here.

How to Stream Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire for Free?

Fortunately, Sling TV offers a 7-day free trial to its new users, so you can take advantage of that to stream ‘Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire’ for free. Other than that, there is currently no other way for you to catch the Candice King-starrer free of cost. We encourage our readers to not use any illegal ways to watch the movie or any other content for that matter. Instead, paying for the relevant platforms tends to support those who have worked hard to bring the movie to you.

