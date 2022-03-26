Is Summer of Soul on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’ is a documentary movie based on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The historic festival involved a series of different events and music concerts that celebrated African-American heritage and promoted Black pride. Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the documentary is an Oscar nominee that features some of the most legendary performances by African American artists. If you are interested in learning more about ‘Summer of Soul’ and are wondering how you can watch it, we have got you covered!

What is Summer of Soul About?

In 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place at Mount Morris Park (now known as Marcus Garvey Park) in New York City. Although the event was recorded, it seemed to have been lost in the pages of history until ‘Summer of Soul.’ This documentary highlights the importance of Black art and heritage as well as the influence it has had on music and pop culture. It even features concert performances by musical icons like Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, The 5th Dimension, Sly and the Family Stone, The Staple Singers, Abbey Lincoln, and many more.

Is Summer of Soul on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Summer of Soul’ on other streamers because it is not a part of its streaming library. But thanks to the plethora of movies and TV shows available on Netflix, you can watch other music documentary films such as ‘HOMECOMING: A film by Beyoncé‘ and ‘What Happened, Miss Simone?‘

Is Summer of Soul on Hulu?

Being a Hulu Original, ‘Summer of Soul’ is available for streaming on the platform. So, all you need is a subscription, and you can watch the documentary right here!

Is Summer of Soul on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers do not have the option to stream the documentary for free, but you can buy or rent it right here. In addition, there are other music documentaries on the streamer that you can watch free of charge, including ‘Gimme Danger‘ and ‘Jack White: Kneeling At The Anthem D.C.’

Is Summer of Soul on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Summer of Soul’ is not listed in the current offerings of HBO Max. But if you wish to watch other docuseries about music, you can stream ‘Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss‘ or ‘Monterey Pop.’

Where to Watch Summer of Soul Online?

In addition to Hulu, you can watch ‘Summer of Soul’ on Xfinity Stream. Moreover, you have the option to buy or rent the documentary on DirecTV, YouTube, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, and AMC Theatres.

How to Stream Summer of Soul for Free?

Thanks to the 30-day free trial period that Hulu offers to new subscribers, you can watch ‘Summer of Soul’ for free in the stated window of time. There is currently no other way to stream the documentary film for free since all VOD platforms require you to pay for it. However, we advise our readers to respect the cinematic arts and encourage it by paying for required subscriptions instead of resorting to illegal means to watch films and TV shows for free.

Read More: Best Music Documentary Movies on Netflix