Is Summertime Render on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Disney+?

Developed by OLM, ‘Summertime Render’ also known as ‘Summer Time Rendering’ is a supernatural mystery anime that is inspired by Yasunori Tanaka’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show revolves around an ordinary young adult named Shinpei Ajiro, who gets caught up in a series of strange incidents following the suspicious death of his friend Ushio. As her lost spirit follows her around and asks to be saved, he begins to look into the bigger conspiracy around her untimely demise to save to protect his loved ones. In case the premise sounds interesting, and you wish to learn more about the show’s premise, then we have got you covered.

What is Summertime Render About?

Shinpei Ajiro is a young adult who lived with the Kofune sisters, Mio and Ushio, after losing their parents at a very young age. However, he later starts living in Tokyo on his own, but the news of Ushio’s untimely demise ends up bringing him back to his roots. When he sees her body, the injuries make him suspicious as they point toward a larger conspiracy that still needs to be investigated. Shinpei soon connects the dots and plans to unravel the truth.

However, he is haunted by strange visions of Ushio begging to be saved, and with dangerous entities roaming all around him, the mystery behind the apparent murder only conflicts him even more. As he sets out on a path to fight for his loved ones and to save them from a catastrophic end, Shinpei realizes that the perfect future that he imagines for everyone is too complicated to be made realistic.

Is Summertime Render on Netflix?

The streaming giant’s extensive catalog of anime does not include ‘Summertime Render.’ Anime fans who plan to watch somewhat similar series may like ‘Erased,’ a murder mystery that goes beyond the natural constraints of space-time.

Is Summertime Render on Hulu?

No, the anime is unavailable on Hulu. However, the platform does have a massive catalog of shows that like ‘Case file n°221 : Kabukicho‘ or ‘ID: Invaded.’

Is Summertime Render on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular catalog does not include the supernatural mysteries series. However, viewers who are looking for something similar may like ‘Blade of the Immortal‘ or ‘Sword Oratoria: Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side.’

Is Summertime Render on Crunchyroll?

‘Summertime Render’ is inaccessible on Crunchyroll. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘The File of Young Kindaichi Returns‘ or ‘Case Closed.’

Is Summertime Render on Funimation?

Funimation subscribers will have to look for the anime on some other platform as it is currently not available on the streamer. People who have a subscription can watch other shows like ‘Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU.’

Is Summertime Render on Disney+?

Disney+ has licensed the series for streaming internationally. People who have a subscription to the platform can watch the anime on the official website.

Where to Watch Summertime Render Online?

As mentioned above, ‘Summertime Render’ is exclusively streaming on Disney+. Therefore, it is not accessible on any other platform.

How to Stream Summertime Render for Free?

Disney+ no longer offers a 7-day free trial for its first-time subscribers. Therefore, cord-cutters cannot watch the anime for free. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

