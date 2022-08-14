Is Tales of the Walking Dead on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ is a zombie horror series created by Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell that is a spin-off of the popular ‘The Walking Dead‘ developed by Frank Darabont, which in itself is based on the eponymous comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The anthology series is made all the more enthralling by the stellar onscreen performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, including Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, and Samantha Morton. If you are a fan of the original franchise or are into shows based on a zombie apocalypse, you must be quite eager to learn more about this particular series, including where you can watch it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Tales of the Walking Dead About?

The fourth installment in ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise, ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ is an anthology series with six standalone episodes. Each of the episodes focuses on new as well as established characters in the universe of the original ‘The Walking Dead’ series, working together as a team and trying to survive attacks from the bloodthirsty zombies. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the thriller series online!

Is Tales of the Walking Dead on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers will have trouble finding ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ on the streaming giant. However, it does have some excellent alternatives such as ‘Black Summer‘ and ‘All of Us Are Dead.’

Is Tales of the Walking Dead on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not house ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ on its platform. Instead, you can use your subscription to turn to similar shows like ‘In the Flesh‘ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

Is Tales of the Walking Dead on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime may not offer ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ to its subscribers, but do not let it disappoint you. Subscribers can still make the best of their subscription to check out other shows within the genre on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘S.O.Z.: Soldiers or Zombies.’

Is Tales of the Walking Dead on HBO Max?

Although ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ is not included in HBO Max’s library of content, the streamer’s vast catalog more than makes up for it. If you wish to watch something along the same line as ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off, you may enjoy watching ‘Game of Thrones.’ The White Walkers in the popular series are bound to remind you of the zombies in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead.’

Where to Watch Tales of the Walking Dead Online?

You can watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ on AMC+. Besides that, you also have the option of catching the anthology series on DirecTV, FuboTV, Philo, and Spectrum on Demand.

How to Stream Tales of the Walking Dead For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers new subscribers free access to its content for the first five days. On the other hand, FuboTV and Philo provide a 7-day free trial to their new users. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ for free. With that being said, we always recommend our readers refrain from using unethical means to watch their favorite content and instead support the cinematic arts by paying for their favorite movies and TV shows they wish to watch.

