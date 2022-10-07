Is Tár on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Spearheaded by director Todd Field, ‘Tár‘ is a brilliant character study that revolves around the fictional musical maestro, Lydia Tár. The film depicts how Lydia leads a seemingly perfect life and is expecting further success in the near future. However, fate has other plans, and as her life starts to fall apart, Lydia finds solace in an unexpected place. Classifying itself as a psychological drama, ‘Tár’ stars Cate Blanchett in the lead role, while she is supported by an ensemble cast including talents like Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, and Sophie Kauer, among others. Hence, if you are curious to find out where one can watch the movie, we have you covered!

What Is Tár About?

At the beginning of ‘Tár,’ we are introduced to musical maestro Lydia Tár, who is on the cusp of performing a symphony that is sure to take her career to a new level. Moreover, she seems to be looking forward to a book launch, and it appears as if success and fame are things that come naturally to her. However, in the weeks that follow, fate plays a cruel hand, and as Lydia’s life falls apart, she cannot accept how someone as successful as herself can be so powerless. That is when she connects with her adopted daughter Petra, who is more than willing to support her stepmother through all adversities.

Is Tár On Netflix?

No, we are sorry to report that ‘Tár’ isn’t a part of Netflix’s movie library. However, people looking for a good drama film can consider other offerings such as ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ ‘Girl, Interrupted,’ and ‘Blonde.’

Is Tár On Hulu?

No, people who have subscribed to Hulu will not be able to watch ‘Tár’ on the streaming platform. However, Hulu has incredible psychological drama offerings, including films like ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post,’ ‘Spencer,’ and ‘Black Swan.’

Is Tár On Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, a subscription to Amazon Prime will not allow you to watch ‘Tár’ on the streamer. However, if you are in the mood for an excellent drama film, we recommend Prime Video’s other offerings, such as ‘The Woodsman,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin,’ and ‘Fences.’

Is Tár On HBO Max?

No, Tár is not available to watch on the subscription-based streaming platform, HBO Max. However, the service offers a plethora of drama movies, with a recommended few being ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ and ‘Sliding Doors.’

Where To Watch Tár Online?

Since ‘Tár’ has had a limited theatrical release, we are sorry to report that it is unavailable online. Although the film is playing at a select few theatres at present, the best course of action would be to catch it at a nearby theatre. One can refer to show timings and movie tickets on Fandango.

How To Stream Tár For Free?

Unfortunately, due to its limited theatrical release, ‘Tár’ cannot be streamed online for free. If you are unwilling to catch the film at a nearby theatre, the best bet would be to wait until the ‘Tár’ arrives on a streaming platform that offers a free trial. Nevertheless, we do recommend our readers pay for their entertainment and encourage them not to resort to illegal methods.

