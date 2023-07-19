Is Terrifier on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Terrifier’ is a slasher horror movie that follows two sisters who become targets of a vicious masked serial killer on the night of Halloween. Written and helmed by Damien Leone, the first installment in the ‘Terrifier’ film series features stellar performances from several talented actors, including Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi, David Howard Thornton, Catherine Corcoran, Pooya Mohseni, and Matt McAllister.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from the majority of critics, the 2016 movie was enjoyed by many owing to the twists and turns in the storyline, practical gore effects, atmospheric tension, and the unpredictable character of the sadistic murderer in a clown suit. If all of these elements have made you want to give the movie a watch and you wish to learn more about it, we have got you covered!

What is Terrifier About?

The story of ‘Terrifier’ revolves around the enigmatic and infamous serial killer known as Art the Clown, who sets his murderous sights on three women on Halloween night. Two of his targets include Tara Heyes and her sister Victoria, both of whom get stalked and chased by the psychotic killer as he gets rid of anyone who tries to stop him or get in his way. Will Art succeed in his sinister objectives, or will the women survive? To find out, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Terrifier on Netflix?

The thriller movie is not a part of the streaming giant’s current catalog. But we recommend our readers with a Netflix subscription alternatively stream other similar films like ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘ and ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994.’

Is Terrifier on HBO Max?

‘Terrifier’ is not accessible for streaming on HBO Max. But there are other thriller movies that you may enjoy. So, we suggest making the most of your subscription and watching ‘Halloween Kills‘ and ‘My Bloody Valentine.’

Is Terrifier on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Terrifier’ on some other streaming platform as it is not available on the streaming service. So, if you have a subscription, you can instead watch ‘Haunt‘ and ‘Lantern’s Lane.’

Is Terrifier on Amazon Prime?

The Damien Leone directorial is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, but you can get access to it by including the Screambox add-on to your current plan. Moreover, the film is available as on-demand content on the streaming giant. You can learn more about the same by heading over here! Nevertheless, you can check out some excellent alternatives using your regular subscription, such as ‘Stitches‘ and ‘Fear of Clowns.’

Where to Watch Terrifier Online?

The David Howard Thornton starrer is available for streaming on FuboTV and Philo. You also have the option of purchasing the film on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. However, if you wish to watch the film in cinema halls, you can book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Terrifier for Free?

FuboTV and Philo come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers, which means you can make the most of either of the offers and stream ‘Terrifier’ for free. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and promote the creative arts instead of using illegal methods, which is not only unethical but unsafe as well.

