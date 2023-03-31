Is Tetris on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on true events, ‘Tetris’ is a biographical drama movie that focuses on the origin story of one of the most popular video games in the world and how it managed to become a part of players around the world. When an ambitious businessman comes across the titular game and finds it revolutionary, he joins forces with the game’s inventor to take it global. Helmed by Jon S. Baird, the film features a star-studded cast, comprising Taron Egerton, Roger Allam, Toby Jones, Nikita Yefremov, and Anthony Boyle.

While the biographical movie opened to mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere, they were quick to commend the stellar performances from the cast as well as acknowledge the rather fun account of the true event. All of you must have played or heard of the game Tetris, so it is only natural for you to want to learn about its origin by learning more about this film. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information!

What is Tetris About?

Set in the Cold War era of the 1980s, the narrative follows Henk Rogers, a businessman who discovers Tetris and gets obsessed with it almost instantly. His obsession makes him put everything he owns on the line to travel to the Soviet Union and partner with the game’s inventor Alexey Pazhitnov in order to bring the revolutionary game to the masses. Along the way, the two receive a lot of legal backlash, making it tougher for them to take the game where they want to. Do you wish to find out how Henk and Alexey manage to make Tetris what it is today? For that, you will need to watch the Taron Egerton starrer yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Tetris on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Tetris’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar biographical dramas, including ‘The Laundromat‘ and ‘Rising High.’

Is Tetris on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Tetris’ on other streamers because it is not available on the platform. However, you can make the most of your subscription by tuning into other alternatives that HBO Max offers, such as ‘Too Big to Fail.’

Is Tetris on Hulu?

Hulu might not include ‘Tetris’ in its library, but it does consist of some excellent alternatives. You might enjoy watching ‘Tesla‘ and ‘Ford v Ferrari.’

Is Tetris on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Tetris’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streaming giant houses several similar biographical movies such as the likes of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street‘ and ‘House of Gucci.’

Where to Watch Tetris Online?

‘Tetris’ has been released in theaters and on Apple TV+’s official website. Besides that, there is no way for you to watch the drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, if you wish to watch the story unfold on the big screen and get an immersive experience, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Tetris For Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a free trial to its new subscribers for the first seven days. Thus, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Tetris’ for free. Having said that, we humbly request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from any unethical methods to do the same.

