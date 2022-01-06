Is The 355 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Amazon Prime?

Directed by Simon Kinberg, ‘The 355‘ is a spy action movie centered around a group of spies who assemble to stop a terrorist organization that is planning to initiate World War III. The name of the film is taken from Agent 355, a female spy for the Patriots who was operational during the American Revolution. She had collected information about the British troop movements and conveyed it to American generals in the Revolutionary War.The film has an ensemble cast comprising Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, and many more. The women-centric premise of the film adds to the appeal of the movie so if you want to know where to watch it online, we have updates for you!

What Is The 355 About?

‘The 355’ begins with Mason “Mace” Browne who gets transferred from Langley to Paris along with fellow agent Nick. They have been close friends throughout training but their duties require them to act as Iowan honeymooners. Nick initiates romance between them and Mace gives in. As a result, she fails to maintain professional boundaries between them.

As expected, the mission does not pull through. German operative Marie Schmidt dives headfirst in danger while Nick chases after Luis and Mace runs towards the Métro tunnels. However, someone gets hurt which in turn hugely affects Mace. She invites her former MI6 ally, Khadijah Adiyeme and asks him to use his hacking skills to complete their mission successfully.

Is The 355 on Netflix?

‘The 355’ is not a part of Netflix’s existing video library. In case you want to watch similar movies, you can go for ‘Snowden‘ and ‘Operation Finale.’

Is The 355 on Amazon Prime Video?

This political spy thriller is not presently available on Amazon Prime Video so you can check out other movies on the streamer such as ‘Raazi‘ and ‘The Foreigner.‘

Is The 355 on Hulu?

‘The 355’ is not available for streaming on Hulu’s existing list of movies and TV shows. But you can stream other movies on the platform such as ‘The X-Files‘ and ‘Taken 2.‘

Is The 355 on HBO Max?

As of now, HBO Max does not include ‘The 355′ in its current catalog of TV shows and movies. But you can opt for other movies on the streamer such as ‘Argo‘ and ‘The Bourne Legacy.’

Where to Watch The 355 Online?

‘The 355’ released theatrically on January 7, 2022, in the United States. People in line to watch the movie in theaters can book their tickets right now on Fandango. As far as VOD platforms are concerned, the movie might be available for rent or purchase shortly after its release. So you may check for its availability later on websites such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube.

How to Stream The 355 for Free?

‘The 355’ is not currently available on any of the streaming platforms that provide free trial periods making it impossible for you to watch it free of cost. However, we strongly encourage you to stick to legal ways for viewing content online. This also means you might have to pay in order to watch your favorite TV shows and movies.

