Is The Addams Family 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Based on characters created by the cartoonist Charles Addams, ‘The Addams Family 2’ is an animated movie that features the voices of talented artists like Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, and Bill Hader. The film follows the eponymous family as they embark on a trip across the United States. The trip that is initially meant to bring the family together culminates into something unexpected. If you like your supernatural films with an element of comedy, then ‘The Addams Family 2’ might just be what you are looking for. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch the movie.

What is The Addams Family 2 About?

The eccentric members of the Addams family are known for their hilarious antics, but they have lately been experiencing some friction amongst themselves. Morticia and Gomez feel that the children who are now growing up do not have time for family and are often preoccupied with their personal affairs. Distraught by the growing distance between them, the couple plans an adventurous family vacation across the United States. On their journey, they meet several interesting characters that change the way their vacation turns out. If you wish to join the Addams family on their exciting trip, you will find the information shared below quite helpful.

Is The Addams Family 2 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘The Addams Family 2’ on other platforms since the movie is not part of the streaming giant’s current offerings. One can alternatively watch ‘The Willoughbys.’

Is The Addams Family 2 on Hulu?

Hulu has an impressive catalog of animated films that can get anyone hooked. Unfortunately, ‘The Addams Family 2’ is not available on the streamer as of now. Instead, people with a subscription to Hulu can watch ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ or ‘Storks.’

Is The Addams Family 2 on Amazon Prime?

‘The Addams Family 2’ is not currently included in Amazon Prime’s catalog, but you may be able to watch it on-demand quite soon. Therefore, we recommend you regularly check the official website. On the other hand, you may enjoy watching ‘Hellarious.’ As its name suggests, the film is a heady mix of horror and comedy.

Is The Addams Family 2 on HBO Max?

There has been no official update on the film’s release on platforms like HBO Max, so it remains to be seen if it will be available in the future. So, instead of watching ‘The Addams Family 2’ viewers can stream ‘Ice Age: Continental Drift’ or ‘Igor.’

Is The Addams Family 2 on Disney+?

No, ‘The Addams Family 2’ is not accessible on Disney+. But if you have a subscription to the platform, then you may like movies such as ‘Onward‘ or ‘Luca.’ Both these films share an element of adventure, much like the supernatural dark-comedy movie.

Where to Watch The Addams Family 2 Online?

‘The Addams Family 2’ is releasing theatrically all over the United States on October 1, 2021. People who wish to watch the movie in cinema halls can book their tickets on Fandango. However, if you want to watch it from the comfort of your home, then you need not worry. The movie is also expected to be available on several popular VOD platforms. They are Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and iTunes. In addition, platforms like Spectrum and DirecTV also have ‘The Addams Family 2’ in their catalogs.

How to Stream The Addams Family 2 for Free?

As mentioned above, the movie is only releasing theatrically and as on-demand content. Therefore, watching it free of cost is not currently an option. We recommend our readers pay to watch their favorite movies and shows online and refrain from using illegal means.

