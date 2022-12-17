Is The Apology (2022) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Apology’ is a psychological thriller film that follows a recovering alcoholic woman whose Christmas celebrations are interrupted by the arrival of her estranged relative, who brings forth with him a dark secret that is bound to open up old wounds. Written and directed by Alison Locke, the movie’s thrilling elements are enhanced further by the impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Anna Gunn (‘Breaking Bad‘), Linus Roache, Janeane Garofalo, and Holland Bailey.

Upon its premiere, the movie opened to mixed reviews from critics, with many praising the ability of the narrative to keep the tension building up as the film progresses. Moreover, the suspense and thrilling elements are bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. If your interest lies in suspenseful watches, you might be eager to learn more about this film. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Apology About?

The narrative revolves around recovering alcoholic, Darlene Hagen, whose teenage daughter, Sally Hagen, disappeared a couple of decades ago. Fast forward to today, she, with her best friend Gretchen Sullivan, is looking forward to hosting a Christmas celebration for her family at her house.

Just when Darlene feels everything is going as planned, she is shocked to see her estranged ex-brother-in-law, Jack, knocking at her door late at night. Along with himself, Jack brings gifts from their past and a buried secret that he intends to dig up now. Are you interested in finding out more about it? Well, for that, you will have to watch the psychological thriller yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Apology on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Apology’ on its expansive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by providing you with access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘The Lost Daughter.’

Is The Apology on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The Apology’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Instead, you can use your subscription to turn to similar thrillers that the streamer houses, such as ‘Angel of Mine‘ and ‘The Secrets We Keep.’

Is The Apology on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘The Apology’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option to purchase the film on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same right here! But if you wish to make use of your regular subscription, you can choose to watch other alternatives like ‘Abducted‘ and ‘Gone Missing.’

Is The Apology on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘The Apology’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Thanks to its massive catalog though, you can tune into similar films on HBO max. We recommend you watch ‘The Captive‘ and ‘The Night House.’

Where to Watch The Apology Online?

You can watch ‘The Apology’ on Shudder’s official website. Besides that, the Anna Gunn starrer is available for purchase on DirecTV, Vudu, iTunes, Spectrum on Demand, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. It has also been released in select theatres, so if you wish to watch the suspense unfold on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Apology For Free?

Fortunately, Shudder provides a week-long free trial to its new subscribers, which you can take advantage of and stream ‘The Apology’ free of cost. With that being said, we request you pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch your preferred movies and TV shows instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

