Is The Ark on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Ark’ is a science fiction drama series that revolves around the crewmates of a damaged spacecraft who must work together if they want to survive following a devastating event. Starring some impressive cast members, including Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams, the mystery series is created by the duo of Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. There are several aspects of the show that might appeal to you, such as the setting of outer space, and make you interested in knowing more about it. If that’s the case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

What is The Ark About?

The narrative follows the spacecraft Ark One which suffers from a tragic and disastrous accident while on a mission to keep the existence of humankind intact. After the death of a large portion of crew members due to the catastrophic event, the remaining crew must work together and come up with a plan to survive with a limited supply of resources while looking forward to at least a year of space travel to reach the destination planet. Do you want to find out if they survive or not? Well, for that, you will have to watch the series yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Ark on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Ark’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streaming giant consists of some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Lost in Space‘ and ‘Another Life.’

Is The Ark on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Ark’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. Alternatively, you can still use your subscription to check out similar sci-fi shows on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘Avenue 5.’ Although a lighter and comedic alternative, it is also set in outer space as the crew members of a spacecraft deal with disasters.

Is The Ark on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The Ark’ is not a part of the streamer’s extensive catalog of content. However, you can always turn to other alternatives that Hulu houses, including ‘The First‘ and ‘The Orville.’

Is The Ark on Amazon Prime?

Despite its immense collection of movies and TV shows, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘The Ark’ in its library. But you still have the option to use your subscription and check out similar series, like ‘Night Sky.’

Where to Watch The Ark Online?

‘The Ark’ is available for streaming on Syfy’s official website. Besides that, you can also watch this sci-fi series on YouTubeTV.

How to Stream The Ark For Free?

Fortunately, YouTubeTV grants free access to its content for the first seven days to its new subscribers. Thus, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘The Ark’ free of cost. In the meanwhile, we encourage our readers to always prefer to watch their favorite content legally, that is, by purchasing relevant subscriptions instead of resorting to illegal methods to do the same.

Read More: Where is SyFy’s The Ark Filmed?