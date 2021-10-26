Is The Bachelorette Season 18 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette‘ is a reality television series that centers upon a young woman looking for the man of her dreams in a pool of eligible bachelors. The gender-reversed version of ‘The Bachelor‘ features somewhat similar social interactions and challenges that can potentially lead to a romantic relationship or even marriage. After several rounds of eliminations, only a select few reach the final rose ceremony, where the titular bachelorette makes her final decision.

Now, a popular part of The Bachelor franchise, the show first aired on January 8, 2003, and is in its eighteenth season. Curious to learn more about its latest installment or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Bachelorette Season 18 About?

The female-centric series centers upon the titular bachelorette who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pick a man of her dreams from a pool of contestants who eagerly want to woo her. The eligible bachelors take the bachelorette on romantic dates to get to know her in a bid to form an emotional bond. Those who succeed in touching her heart avoid elimination while a participant is sent back home at the end of each rose ceremony. The show lasts several weeks in which the potential couples meet numerous times, and in the final rose ceremony, the bachelorette makes her last call.

The eligible bachelor can then choose to propose his love interest, but the final decision is ultimately made by the bachelorette. Season 18, like the previous installments, will be full of romance and drama, and it will feature Michelle Young, a 28-year old elementary school teacher. Are you excited to watch the reality drama series again? Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is The Bachelorette Season 18 on Netflix?

No, The Bachelorette’ season 18 is not included in Netflix’s current offerings, and it’s highly unlikely to arrive on the platform in the near future. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can look for the reality television series on some other platform, or they can alternatively watch ‘Dating Around‘ or ‘Love Is Blind.’

Is The Bachelorette Season 18 on Hulu?

ABC is one of many networks available for live streaming on Hulu + Live TV, so fans can watch the latest episodes of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 as soon as they premiere. Meanwhile, people with a basic subscription can also stream the show on the streamer here.

Is The Bachelorette Season 18 on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime does not have the latest installment of the popular reality television series in its offerings. However, one can still purchase the latest season here.

Is The Bachelorette Season 18 on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 is not available on HBO Max. But people with a subscription can still stream previous seasons of the reality television series.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 18 Online?

Fans can watch the latest episodes of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. Live streaming platforms such as YouTubeTV, FuboTV, DirecTV, and SlingTV can all be used to stream the show as soon as it premieres on the ABC channel. One can also rent/purchase the latest installment of the reality series on Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, YouTube, and iTunes. Spectrum, Xfinity, and AppleTV all have ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 in their current catalog.

How to Stream The Bachelorette Season 18 for Free?

Platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, AppleTV, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV (occasionally 7-days) offer a 7-day free trial, while Hulu gives its first-time subscribers a chance to experience its services for 30-days free of cost. Therefore, you can use one of the aforementioned offers to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 without paying, provided you stream all the episodes in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from all illegal means.

Read More: Where Was The Bachelorette Season 18 Filmed?