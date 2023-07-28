Is The Beanie Bubble on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Adapted from the 2015 book titled ‘The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute’ by Zac Bissonnette, ‘The Beanie Bubble‘ is a biographical comedy-drama movie about the Beanie Babies bubble and how its popularity increased all across the globe. Starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan, Tracey Bonner, and Kurt Yaeger, the Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash directorial received mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere. Despite that, the star-studded cast is likely to make you interested in learning more about this film, including where you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Beanie Bubble About?

‘The Beanie Bubble’ is the behind-the-scenes depiction of the meteoric rise in popularity of the iconic stuffed animal brand — Beanie Babies. It follows a frustrated and demotivated toy salesman named Ty Warner whose life turns upside down when he meets and collaborates with three women. This partnership allows him to turn his stuffed animals into the biggest toy craze in humankind’s history. Do you wish to be a part of the journey and find out how it all went down? For that, you will have to watch ‘The Beanie Bubble’ yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Beanie Bubble on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Beanie Bubble’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Rising High‘ and ‘The Laundromat.’

Is The Beanie Bubble on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘The Beanie Bubble’ is not available on the streamer. However, you can make the most of your subscription by turning to similar biographical dramas that HBO Max offers, including ‘Too Big To Fail‘ and ‘Experimenter.’

Is The Beanie Bubble on Hulu?

Hulu might not include ‘The Beanie Bubble’ in its extensive library, but it does house a number of alternatives. You might enjoy watching ‘The Hummingbird Project.’

Is The Beanie Bubble on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Beanie Bubble’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s catalog of content. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar movies on the streaming giant such as the likes of ‘Air‘ and ‘House of Gucci.’

Where to Watch The Beanie Bubble Online?

‘The Beanie Bubble’ has been released in theaters and on Apple TV+’s official website. Apart from that, you don’t have the option to watch the drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, if you wish to watch the story unfold on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Beanie Bubble For Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial to all its new subscribers. Thus, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘The Beanie Bubble’ for free. With that said, we humbly request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and support the art of cinema instead of resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

