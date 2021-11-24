Is The Beatles: Get Back on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu or Prime?

Initially planned as a feature film, ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is an insightful three-part documentary series that fans of The Beatles are bound to love. It showcases the production process of their 1970 album ‘Let It Be.’ Spearheaded by Peter Jackson of the ‘Lord of the Rings‘ fame, the documentary seeks to recount the events that led to the album’s release after the band had broken up. If you want to tag along on this musical journey and have plans of your own to catch up on the much-awaited show, here is all that you need to know about it!

What is The Beatles: Get Back About?

In 1969, the members of The Beatles had contradictory views on who should handle their business affairs. This led to a split as John Lennon and Paul McCartney announced their departures in 1969 and 1970, respectively. Moreover, McCartney’s announcement in April of 1970 was followed by legal disputes, which further worsened his relationship with his bandmates. During such a tumultuous time, the band released their album ‘Let It Be’ on May 8, 1970.

Thus, for a long time, the general consensus was that there were loads of contradictions and altercations during the album’s recording. ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ seeks to alter that notion as it explores the authentic events that led to the album’s conception. Rather than focusing on the negatives of the split, the documentary takes on an optimistic and cheerful tone as it chronicles the making of ‘Let It Be.’ Moreover, the show also borrows directly from director Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary on the same album, thus adding to the authenticity of the production. Are you wondering how you can watch the limited series? Let’s find out!

Is The Beatles: Get Back on Netflix?

No, although Netflix is home to a massive variety of movies and TV shows, ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is not a part of its catalog. However, the platform does provide access to several music documentary films, with a notable few being ‘Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool‘ and ‘Quincy.’

Is The Beatles: Get Back on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu subscribers will not be able to stream ‘The Beatles: Get Back.’ Still, if you are in the mood for some music documentaries, the streaming service offers exquisite choices like ‘The Beatles: Eight Days a Week- The Touring Years,’ ‘Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye,’ and ‘Amazing Grace.’

Is The Beatles: Get Back on Amazon Prime Video?

Owning a subscription to Amazon Prime Video will not help in this case, as ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is not a part of the service’s catalog. However, Amazon Prime Video does offer some brilliant music documentaries for you to pursue, which include ‘Stevie Nicks: Through the Looking Glass‘ and ‘Bowie: The Man Who Changed the World.’

Is The Beatles: Get Back on HBO Max?

No, you cannot stream ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ on HBO Max. However, the platform is home to other interesting documentaries, including ‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice‘ and ‘Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains The Same.’

Is The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+?

Yes, ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ will be available exclusively on Disney+, with the documentary’s first episode releasing on November 25, 2021. The following day will witness the release of the second episode, while the third and final episode will arrive on November 27, 2021. Fans can watch the docuseries here.

Where to Watch The Beatles: Get Back Online?

With ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ being exclusive to Disney+, it will not be available on any other streaming platform.

How to Stream The Beatles: Get Back For Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not provide a free trial anymore, and thus, there is no way to watch the documentary for free. However, purchasing a subscription is always recommended. The prices are pretty easy on the pocket and will set you back by $7.99 per month or $79.99 per annum.

