Is The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the Emmy award-winning animated sitcom of the same name, ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ is a musical comedy film that features talented voice actors like H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, and Larry Murphy. The Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman directorial follows Bob and his eccentric family, which is looking forward to a successful summer with hopes of raking in huge profits through their hamburger restaurant. Unfortunately, their plans face an unforeseen challenge that forces them to reinvent themselves. After being delayed for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is now all set to release. Here’s everything you need to know about its premise and streaming details.

What is The Bob’s Burgers Movie About?

The Belcher family’s burger restaurant on Ocean Avenue is expected to do good business in the summer; therefore, they are excited about the prospect of making good profits. Unfortunately, all of the enthusiasm fades away when a massive sinkhole is created right in front of Bob’s Burgers after a main water ruptures. With the entrance to the hamburger restaurant blocked indefinitely, Bob and Linda are forced to work incredibly hard to save the business they have built over the years. Meanwhile, their kids also try to unravel a mystery that could potentially get them out of trouble.

Is The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Netflix?

The streaming giant has a massive catalog of television shows and movies. However, the animated musical comedy film is unavailable on the platform. Netflix subscribers can instead watch the musical comedy movie, ‘Vivo.’

Is The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Hulu?

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ is unavailable on Hulu. People who have a subscription to the platform can watch all the seasons of the animated sitcom here.

Is The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include the Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman directorial. Viewers who are looking for something similar can stream ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania‘ or ‘The Addams Family 2.’

Is The Bob’s Burgers Movie on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to find the animated musical comedy film on other platforms as it is not a part of its massive catalog of television shows and movies. Since it is highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer even in the future; we recommend our readers watch ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit‘ or ‘Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel.’

Is The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Disney+?

Although ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ is not available on Disney+ as of now, the film will eventually arrive on the streamer following its theatrical run for international viewers. You can check for the movie on the official website in the coming weeks.

Where to Watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie Online?

The Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman directorial is all set to premiere theatrically in the United States on May 27, 2022. One can book tickets for the movie on Fandango. As far as availability on video-on-demand platforms is concerned, there is no official announcement as of now. But we still advise our readers to regularly check platforms like Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes in the coming weeks.

How to Stream The Bob’s Burgers Movie for Free?

No, you cannot watch ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ for free as it is released only in theaters and is not available for streaming online.

