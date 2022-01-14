Is The Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

‘The Case Study of Vanitas’ or ‘Vanitas no Karte’ is a dark-fantasy anime that revolves around a fabled grimoire named Book of Vanitas. It was written a long time ago by a vampire born under the Blue Moon who wanted to take revenge against his own kind for decades of persecution. Now many years after his death, a man by the name of Vanitas has inherited the book and sets out to help the cursed vampires accompanied by his friend Noé. After the inconclusive ending of the first installment, fans can’t be any more excited for the show’s second season. Here’s everything you need to know about its premise or streaming details.

What is the Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 About?

In the season 1 finale, when Vanitas is out on a date with Jeanne, he suddenly realizes that his friend is in danger. He rushes to the hotel room, and although he finds him there, the self-proclaimed savior of the vampires is clueless that Noé is under Lord Ruthven’s spell. When the two friends learn about the recent sighting of the Beast of Gevaudan, La Bete, they immediately head to the region, hoping to confront the mythical creature.

In season 2, Vanitas and Noé will finally figure out the implications of the sudden appearance of La Bete. Meanwhile, they are yet to figure out the true goals of Charlatan, and it is likely that in the latest installment, they will come closer to the truth. Since Noé is in Lord Ruthven’s control, it will be interesting to see how the antagonist plans to use Vanitas’ dear friends against him.

Is the Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 on Netflix?

‘Vanitas no Karte’ season 2 is unavailable on the streaming giant. People with a Netflix subscription can look for the series on some other platform, or they can alternatively watch other dark-fantasy shows like ‘Castlevania.’

Is the Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 on Hulu?

The latest installment of the dark-fantasy series is accessible for streaming on Hulu. So, people who have a basic subscription can watch the anime here.

Is the Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offering does not include the show. It is also not accessible for rent/purchase on the platform. People with a subscription to the streamer can alternatively watch ‘Dororo.’

Is the Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 on Funimation?

Funimation has licensed ‘Vanitas no Karte’ season 2 for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription to the popular anime streamer can watch all the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Is the Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll subscribers can also rejoice as the anime is available on the platform as well. You can watch the first season and all-new episodes of the latest installment here.

Where to Watch the Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 Online?

In Scandinavian countries, fans of ‘Vanitas no Karte’ can stream the dark-fantasy show on Wakanim.

How to Stream the Case Study of Vanitas Season 2 for Free?

Platforms like Wakanim, Crunchyroll, and Funimation offer a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while Hulu gives people a 30-day time period to experience its services before getting a subscription. Therefore, people who wish to watch the anime free of charge can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite anime online only after paying for them.

