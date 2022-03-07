Is The Chelsea Detective on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Chelsea Detective’ is a crime mystery series that revolves around a police pair of Max Arnold and Priya Shamsie teaming up to solve crimes in the beautiful yet crimeful borough of Chelsea and bring the culprits to justice, no matter their wealth and status in society. The borough has a reputation of corpses and battered victims showing up, and the pair leaves no stone unturned in their hunt for the truth. Created by the talented Peter Fincham, ‘The Chelsea Detective’ features the acting talents of Adrian Scarborough and Sonita Henry in the main roles as Detective Inspector Max Arnold and Detective Sergeant Priya Shamsie respectively. The actors and the series, in general, have received a lot of praise from fans and critics alike, which is a good enough reason for you to want to watch it. So, do you wish to watch the duo work together and get to the bottom of some mysterious deaths in Chelsea? Well, here are all the ways you can catch this show online!

What is The Chelsea Detective About?

On the outside, Chelsea might appear to be a beautiful London borough but if you put it under the microscope, you are bound to find some dark mysteries in the form of violence, greed, and murder. Living in this beautiful yet morbid town are two detectives, Max Arnold and Priya Shamsie who are both very down to earth and don’t seem to fit in as the other residents of Chelsea. So, to uncover this facade of the town, they team up and do everything in their power to bring the perpetrators into the light and push them towards justice.

Is The Chelsea Detective on Netflix?

Subscribers of this platform might be a bit disappointed because ‘The Chelsea Detective’ is not one of the crime-detective shows available on Netflix at the moment. However, you can stream ‘The Indian Detective‘ in the meantime on the platform if you want your funny and mystery bone tickled at the same time as you watch a foreign cop assisting in the unraveling of a murder case.

Is The Chelsea Detective on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘The Chelsea Detective’ is not included in the expansive collection of movies and TV series of Amazon Prime Video as of yet. But Prime subscribers can turn to other similar alternatives like ‘Grantchester,’ which involves the duo of a veteran cop and a young vicar solving mysterious murders in and around an English village.

Is The Chelsea Detective on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘The Chelsea Detective’ on other streaming platforms as it is not yet made available on Hulu. But you can watch another duo of detectives at work teaming up to solve baffling crimes in their city in ‘Elementary.’

Is The Chelsea Detective on HBO Max?

If you are an HBO Max subscriber then you will be disappointed because you would not find ‘The Chelsea Detective’ available to stream on this platform. However, you can indulge in similar alternatives like ‘C. B. Strike‘ that follows the pair of Cormoran Strike and his assistant Robin Ellacott tackling mysterious cases together.

Where to Watch The Chelsea Detective Online?

Being released exclusively on the Acorn TV network, you can watch ‘The Chelsea Detective’ on Acorn TV’s official website and watch the pair get to the bottom of some gruesome murders. Apart from that, you can also get access to the show on The Roku Channel with an additional Acorn TV subscription on the platform. As of now, there is no other way for you to catch the crime series as it is not even available to buy or rent on other platforms.

How to Stream The Chelsea Detective For Free?

‘The Chelsea Detective’, as aforementioned, is available on Acorn TV’s official website with a subscription. However, if you aren’t subscribed to the platform yet, you can catch the mystery series for free by taking advantage of the 7-day free trial that it offers to its new subscribers. Other than that, there is no way for the viewers to watch the show for free. Moreover, we encourage our users to always pay for the content they consume instead of resorting to illegal means.

