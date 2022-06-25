Is The Chi on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Chi’ is a coming-of-age drama series that follows the lives of a group of people living in a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, a place where even the smallest of decisions can make a huge impact on their lives. Created by Lena Waithe, the dramatic storyline of the series is made even more entertaining thanks to stellar performances from the talented cast members, comprising Jason Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Yolonda Ross, and Tiffany Boone. If the storyline resonates with you and makes you want to watch the series yourself, allow us to provide you with all the details you need to do that!

What is The Chi About?

Set in the South Side of Chicago, the narrative revolves around the residents living in a dangerous neighborhood, where even the seemingly simplest decisions can have life-threatening consequences for them. While the young adults work towards bettering their respective lives, the elders tend to observe the happenings in the neighborhood. What makes matters interesting is that all these residents are somehow linked together in unexpected ways. In order to watch the drama unfold in this neighborhood of Chicago, you would have to watch the drama show yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Chi on Netflix?

No, ‘The Chi’ is not a part of Netflix’s massive catalog of movies and TV shows. But that should not stop you from watching similar drama shows that are available on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘On My Block‘ and ‘Savage Beauty.’

Is The Chi on Hulu?

Yes, you can get access to ‘The Chi’ on Hulu but only if you add the Showtime add-on to your current plan. You can get more details about the same right here! Subscribers can turn to other alternatives at their disposal such as ‘Queen Sugar‘ and ‘Saints & Sinners.’

Is The Chi on Amazon Prime Video?

By adding Showtime to your current Amazon Prime plan, you can get access to ‘The Chi’ on the platform. In addition, you can even buy or rent the series. You can get all the details about it by heading here! However, you can still use your subscription to watch similar shows that are a part of the regular offerings of the streaming giant. You may enjoy watching ‘Animal Kingdom.’

Is The Chi on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘The Chi’ is unavailable on the streaming platform. However, you can put your subscription to good use by turning to other alternatives such as ‘Soul Food‘ and ‘Treme.’

Where to Watch The Chi Online?

Since ‘The Chi’ is a Showtime Original, you can watch the coming-of-age series on Showtime’s official website and Showtime Anytime. Furthermore, the show is available on DirecTV, FuboTV, Xfinity, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTubeTV. In addition, you also have the option to buy or rent the drama series on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream The Chi For Free?

Fortunately, Showtime offers a 30-day free trial to all its new subscribers, which you can use to get access to all the episodes of ‘The Chi.’ Moreover, DirecTV provides its new users with a 5-day trial period while Xfinity offers a month-long trial period to its new subscribers. FuboTV, Philo, and YouTubeTV also offer free access to their content for the first 7 days to their respective new users. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these exciting offers and watch the drama series for free. Having said that, we request our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to unethical means for doing the same.

