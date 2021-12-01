Is The Chosen on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on The Life of Jesus, ‘The Chosen‘ is a drama series created and co-written by Dallas Jenkins. The show chronicles the extraordinary life of Jesus Christ and his miracles while offering an intimate understanding of his message of tolerance, love, and compassion. Primarily relying on the social-political history of the time and biblical accounts to tell the inspiring story of the Son of God, Jenkins also uses his imagination to fill the loopholes and grey areas.

Featuring stand-out performances by Shahar Isaac, Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, and Paras Patel, ‘The Chosen’ is a must-watch for people who wish to get acquainted with Jesus Christ and his message to the world. Here’s all you need to know about its premise and streaming details in case you are planning to watch the drama series.

What is The Chosen About?

The show centers upon the introduction of Jesus Christ and his miracles, following which he gain disciples and starts his journey to make the world a more tolerant, kind, and compassionate place. He soon starts a public ministry that rapidly gains ground but faces unexpected hurdles. However, with the guidance granted by the Son of God, it always finds a way to people’s hearts and makes them change for the better. When it seems that there is no hope and the end of the road is near for someone, Jesus, with his miracles, not only proves that there is a higher power that is looking after them but is always willing to help if one seeks assistance.

The countless heartwarming stories of God’s never-ending blessings paint a very intimate portrait of the Son of God who sacrificed himself for the betterment of the world. Curious to learn more about him? Here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

Is The Chosen on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows to keep its subscribers entertained. Unfortunately ‘The Chosen’ is not part of its huge catalog. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can watch ‘Islands of Faith‘ or ‘Voices of Fire.’

Is The Chosen on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the show on some other platform since it is currently not available on the streamer. Viewers looking for something similar can instead watch ‘7th Heaven‘ or ‘Black Jesus.’

Is The Chosen on Amazon Prime?

Prime subscribers can head here to watch ‘The Chosen.’ However, if you don’t have a subscription to the streamer, then you can still go to the aforementioned link to purchase your favorite episodes or seasons.

Is The Chosen on HBO Max?

Since ‘The Chosen’ is not accessible for streaming on HBO Max, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘God’s Not Dead‘ or ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’

Where to Watch The Chosen Online?

The show is accessible for streaming on the official website of Angel Studios. All the episodes are also available on VidAngel, the BYUtv website, and The Chosen YouTube page. Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes also have the series in their catalogs for rent/purchase. Fans can watch the show on DirecTV, Xfinity, and Peacock as well.

How to Stream The Chosen for Free?

You can watch ‘The Chosen’ for free on VidAngel, the BYUtv, The Chosen YouTube page, and the Angel Studios official website. Furthermore, platforms like DirecTV, Peacock, and Amazon Prime offer a free trial which you can use to watch the series for free. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite shows online after paying for them.

Read More: Where is The Chosen Filmed?