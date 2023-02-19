Is The Company You Keep on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Company You Keep’ is a drama series created by Phil Klemmer and Julia Cohen that revolves around the relationship between a con man and an undercover CIA agent. While their love affair becomes more intense and steamier each day, their professions lead them to a collision course against one another. Based on the South Korean series ‘My Fellow Citizens!,’ the show features impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, and Freda Foh Shen. If you are into dramas about conflicting relationships, you must be eager to learn more about this show. Luckily for you, we have got you covered!

What is The Company You Keep About?

When con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma meet at a bar, one thing leads to another and sooner rather than later, it blossoms into an intimate love affair between the two. However, as they work on opposite sides professionally, conflicts arise between them as they do the needful to save themselves and their families from some grave consequences. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series!

Is The Company You Keep on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Company You Keep’ on its expansive platform. However, you can still make good use of your subscription to check out similar shows on the streaming giant, such as ‘Undercover‘ and ‘Treason.’

Is The Company You Keep on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Company You Keep’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can turn to other alternatives at your disposal, including ‘Good Behavior.’

Is The Company You Keep on Hulu?

We bring good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘The Company You Keep’ is available on the platform and you can catch all the episodes right here!

Is The Company You Keep on Amazon Prime?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘The Company You Keep’ in its library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar shows that the streaming giant provides, such as ‘Hanna.’ Although the storyline is quite different from ‘The Company You Keep,’ the involvement of a CIA agent is what links the two shows.

Where to Watch The Company You Keep Online?

You can watch ‘The Company You Keep’ on ABC’s official website and DirecTV. Besides that, you don’t have the option to buy or rent the show on VOD platforms.

How to Stream The Company You Keep For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to all its new subscribers. So, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘The Company You Keep’ free of cost. Having said that, we urge our readers to always show their support for cinematic art by paying for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content rather than turning to illegal methods to do the same.

