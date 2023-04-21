Is The Covenant on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Covenant‘ is an action thriller movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a US Army Sergeant who heads back to the warzone in Afghanistan in order to save the life of an interpreter from the Taliban, after the latter saved his life earlier. Co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie and originally titled ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,’ the war film also consists of other talented cast members, including Dar Salim, Jason Wong, Alexander Ludwig, Christian Ochoa Lavernia, Emily Beecham, and Rhys Yates. Opened to generally positive reviews from critics, it is an action-packed thriller with quite a lot of dramatic depth and solid story. So, it won’t be surprising if you find yourself excited to learn more about this movie. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Covenant About?

Set during the war in Afghanistan, the narrative follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley who gets ambushed along with the rest of the soldiers and is nearly held captive by the Taliban before his interpreter Ahmed comes to his rescue. He then safely rescues Kinley avoiding the terrorist group. Upon returning to the States, Kinley finds out that Ahmed is being chased by the Taliban and is holed up somewhere in Afghanistan. Taking the rescue mission into his own hand, Kinley heads back to the warzone in an attempt to return the favor to Ahmed. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the action film yourself!

Is The Covenant on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Covenant’ on its expansive platform. Thanks to its limitless collection of movies and TV shows though, there are plenty of other alternatives at your disposal. So, we recommend you watch ‘Operation Mincemeat‘ and ‘The Siege of Jadotville.’

Is The Covenant on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘The Covenant’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you have the option of turning to similar action movies on HBO Max, such as ‘Lone Survivor‘ and ‘Casualties of War.’

Is The Covenant on Hulu?

No, ‘The Covenant’ is not included in Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives on the streamer, including ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado‘ and ‘One Shot.’

Is The Covenant on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Covenant’ is not available on Amazon Prime Video, as of now. In the meanwhile, you can turn to some excellent alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Special Forces‘ and ‘The Ambush.’

Where to Watch The Covenant Online?

As of writing, ‘The Covenant’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means that you don’t have the option to watch the Jake Gyllenhaal starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. However, if you wish to watch the drama unfold on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream The Covenant For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that ‘The Covenant’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms because it simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the war action movie for free. All you can do is hope that sooner rather than later, it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume to show their support for the art of cinema and refrain from using any illegal methods to do the same.

