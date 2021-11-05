Is The Deep House on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

‘The Deep House’ is a supernatural horror movie that stars James Jagger, Camille Rowe, Éric Savin, Alexis Servaes, and Anne Claessens. It follows a young engaged couple driven by their passion for exploring haunted houses and filming their experiences. On one such trip, they learn about a mansion submerged in a lake in the forest of Chanteloup and decide their next adventure will be to capture the underwater house on their camera.

However, once they reach the bottom of the lake, the couple realizes that they have made a huge mistake. Directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, the captivating French film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Therefore, it is a must-watch for movie buffs who love the horror genre. So, here’s everything you need to know about the film.

What is The Deep House About?

Ben and Tina are YouTube contributors with a decent social media following, who visit reputedly haunted houses around the world to live stream their experiences. Looking for a bigger and better challenge, they go to southwest France, where they visit an interesting place that is artificially submerged underwater. But since that turns out to be a crowded vacation spot, they decide to take their adventure a little further from that place.

A well-preserved mansion in a lake in the forest of Chanteloup is rarely visited by tourists, and it turns out to be the ideal location for Ben and Tina to shoot their next video. However, as they descend into the depths of the lake, strange incidents begin to test their resolve. Initially, the New York-based couple is unperturbed, but they slowly begin to take the sinister presence seriously. They realize that time is running out, and they must escape the horrors that await them. To know what happens to Ben and Tina, you need to watch the movie. For that, here is all the information you need!

Is The Deep House on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to find other alternatives to stream the Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo directorial since it is currently not available on the streaming giant. However, viewers who love supernatural horror flicks may like ‘Eli‘ or ‘Things Heard & Seen.’

Is The Deep House on Hulu?

No, the Camille Rowe-starrer is not part of Hulu’s offerings. Subscribers who are looking for movies of the same genre can instead stream ‘Gretel & Hansel,’ ‘The Other Lamb,’ or ‘Censor.’

Is The Deep House on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offerings do not include ‘The Deep House.’ Currently, the film is also not accessible for rent or purchase on the platform. However, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Suspiria‘ and ‘Don’t Knock Twice.’

Is The Deep House on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘The Deep House’ is not included in HBO Max’s current catalog. However, subscribers can watch other horror films like ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It‘ or ‘The Invisible Man.’

Where to Watch The Deep House Online?

The French supernatural horror film is available on VOD platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube. Movie buffs who are eager to watch the Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo directorial can also watch it on DirecTV and Epix.

How to Stream The Deep House for Free?

Epix and DirecTV both come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can use the offer to watch the supernatural horror movie for free. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Best Scary Movies on Netflix