Is The Deer King on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime Video?

The Japanese original action animation venture ‘The Deer King’ is a labor of love of directorial pair Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji. Based on the fantasy novels by Nahoko Uehashi, the movie lays bare a dynamic world of struggle and humanity. The lore follows a warrior who flees a salt mine while protecting a little girl.

A virus outbreak has already ravaged parts of the populace in the past and is on the rise again. While a physician looks for a cure, the warrior and the girl try to live low-key lives in the countryside. The movie was praised in the media for its vivid animation and world-building. However, you must wonder how and when you can catch the action in earnest. We shall look at all the options, but let us first see the premise.

What Is The Deer King About?

In the aftermath of a deadly war, the Empire of Zol controls much of the rival territory of Aquafa. However, the Fire Horse Territory is not controlled by anyone. Wild dogs who once brought the Black Wolf Fever still roam the dungeons. In a Zol-controlled mine, Van, a former soldier, gets trapped with a girl named Yuna. To make things worse, a pack of dogs bites them, exposing them to the threat of the deadly disease. However, the soldier sets himself free, rescues the girl, and heads to the countryside choosing a reclusive life. However, a storm rages worldwide, and Van and Yuna find themselves in the whirlpool.

Is The Deer King on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The Deer King’ is not on Netflix. However, the streaming giant offers a slew of animated movies, from ‘A Silent Voice‘ to ‘I Lost My Body,’ which will be well up to your liking.

Is The Deer King on HBO Max?

No, we do not have hopeful news for the subscribers of HBO Max since the streaming platform is yet to include the title in its roster. However, HBO Max offers several classic animated movies, from ‘Ponyo’ to ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service.’

Is The Deer King on Hulu?

At the moment, Hulu subscribers may not find the movie in the streaming giant’s repository. However, Hulu has several animated films to capture your imagination, from Ari Folman’s ‘The Congress‘ to ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.’

Is The Deer King on Prime Video?

‘The Deer King’ is yet to arrive on the ever-expanding roster of Prime Video, and we are not sure whether it ever will. Meanwhile, you can sample similar animated forays like ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox‘ and ‘Henry and Me.’

Where to Watch The Deer King Online?

‘The Deer King’ premiered on June 14, 2021, in France’s prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival. After making a few more laps of the festive circuit, the film premiered in selected theatres on July 13, 2022. Therefore, if you seek to watch the unraveling action, you should consider booking tickets from Fandango.

How to Stream The Deer King for Free?

Currently, streaming the movie without paying a penny is not possible. That said, you should only opt for legal means to watch such screeners and steer clear of illegal means. Watching the movie in your nearest theater is the only way you can pay respect to the creative team behind the magic.

