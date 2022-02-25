Is The Desperate Hour on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Desperate Hour’ is a thriller movie that has a mother, Amy Carr, racing against time to save her son, Noah, while the authorities place the entire town under lockdown due to a shooting incident at her son’s school. Amy tries her best to reach out to her son, while Noah holds his nerves in what is a nerve-racking experience for the entire town.

Directed by the brilliant award-winning director Philip Noyce, ‘The Desperate Hour’ stars Naomi Watts, Colton Gobbo, and Sierra Maltby, which is a must-watch for the fans of suspenseful movies. If you wish to learn the streaming details of the film so as to watch it before you get any spoilers, you are at the right place! Here is everything that you need to know to enjoy this thriller!

What is The Desperate Hour About?

The recently widowed mother of a young daughter named Emily and a son named Noah, Amy Carr is seen doing her best to bring normalcy back into their lives in the small town they live in. It is just another day and she heads out for a jog in the woods when she finds out that there has been a shooting incident at her son’s school, throwing the entire town into a state of chaos and panic. A long way away in the forest, she then desperately hurries back to save her son while time is running out. This gripping and riveting chase for rescue is so suspenseful that the audience tends to be on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Is The Desperate Hour on Netflix?

‘The Desperate Hour’ is not yet included in the expansive collections of movies and TV series on Netflix, but Netflix subscribers can find many other similar alternatives like ‘Intrusion‘ and ‘Awake‘ on the platform.

Is The Desperate Hour on Hulu?

If you are a Hulu subscriber then you will have to check the availability of ‘The Desperate Hour’ on other streaming platforms as the movie is not available on this platform currently. In the meantime, you can watch ‘Run‘ on Hulu, which is yet another suspenseful and nail-biting movie.

Is The Desperate Hour on Amazon Prime Video?

No, the Philip Noyce directorial is not yet part of the offerings of Amazon Prime Video. Also, the movie is not available for rent or purchase on the streaming giant. Hence, if you are searching for another good crime thriller movie on Amazon Prime Video, you will enjoy ‘I’m Your Woman‘.

Is The Desperate Hour on HBO Max?

Hate to break it to the HBO Max subscribers but the thriller film is not accessible on HBO Max at the moment. But we recommend you stream similar movies such as ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead‘ and ‘Let Him Go‘.

Where to Watch The Desperate Hour Online?

Originally titled ‘Lakewood’, ‘The Desperate Hour’ was first premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, and it is set to have an exclusively theatrical release on February 25, 2022, that too in select theaters. Not much has been revealed about the digital release of this movie yet, but you can expect it to be available on VOD platforms after a while. However, if you cannot wait and want to watch the movie in your nearest theater, you can book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Desperate Hour for Free?

As of now, the only way to watch this thriller movie is in the theaters. So, there is no way you can access ‘The Desperate Hour’ on any of the streaming platforms yet. Moreover, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means to consume their favorite content online and always pay for it.

